Home > World > Why Was Transformers Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested? What Happened During the Mardi Gras Fight | Explained

Why Was Transformers Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested? What Happened During the Mardi Gras Fight | Explained

Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans early Tuesday following an altercation during the city’s Mardi Gras festivities. According to People, the 39-year-old actor faces two counts of simple battery and is due to make a court appearance later that afternoon. He was allegedly involved in an incident shortly after midnight outside a bar in the French Quarter.

Why Was Transformers Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested? Photos: X

Why Was Transformers Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested? What Happened During the Mardi Gras Fight | Explained

Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans early Tuesday following an altercation during the city’s Mardi Gras festivities. 

According to People, the 39-year-old actor faces two counts of simple battery and is due to make a court appearance later that afternoon. He was allegedly involved in an incident shortly after midnight outside a bar in the French Quarter. 

A video obtained by TMZ shows Shia LaBeouf being treated by paramedics at the scene. The New Orleans Police Department stated that officers were dispatched around 12:45 am on Tuesday to Faubourg Marigny, a neighbourhood adjacent to the French Quarter, where Mardi Gras celebrations were in full swing. 

Why Was Shia LaBeouf Arrested? 

In comments to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the New Orleans Police Department claimed that LaBeouf was creating a disturbance and growing increasingly aggressive at a business on Royal Street. 

Police said a staff member tried to escort him out of the establishment, during which the Holes actor allegedly struck a man multiple times with his fists. 

Authorities alleged that after leaving the premises, LaBeouf returned and became even more aggressive. 

According to a police report reviewed by THR, several individuals attempted to restrain him but later released him in the hope that he would leave the area. 

However, police claim he again attacked the same man and then punched another individual in the nose before being held down until officers arrived at the scene.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 12:27 AM IST
Why Was Transformers Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested? What Happened During the Mardi Gras Fight | Explained

QUICK LINKS