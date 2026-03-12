BAN vs PAK | ‘Goli Unhe Maarni Chahiye…’: Basit Ali Thrashes Pakistan Team Management After Thumping Defeat Against Bangladesh

Pakistan’s performance is going bad to worse as the side had a forgettable start to the three-match series against Bangladesh where they suffered a defeat in the first ODI in Dhaka on Wednesday. Nahid Rana rattled Pakistan’s batting unit to bag a five-wicket haul as the Men in Green were bowled out for 114 in just 30.4 overs.

Rana returned with figures of 5/24 in 7 overs while Mehidy Hasan Miraz scalped three for 29 runs in 10 overs. Faheem Ashraf

top-scored with 37 off 47.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has thrashed the team management following the dismal show in the first ODI and called out the men who matter. “Before talking about the new players and experienced players, talk about those who asked the team to score 60 runs in 10 overs. The people who asked the batters to score sixty runs in ten overs, should be shot down. They will never come forward; they have never played cricket in their lives. First, they needed to take a call before the toss. The opening partnership was the best part of our batting”, Basit Ali said.

🚨 BIG STATEMENT BY FORMER PAK CRICKETER BASIT ALI “Those who asked the Pakistan cricket team to score 60 in 10 overs should be shot down.”🤯 Ali was lashing out at the Pakistan team management after they suffered a humiliating loss against Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/5wiwwdBpdH — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) March 12, 2026

Bangladesh batters thoroughly dominated the opposition and went over the line by 8 wickets in just over 15 overs. Tanzid Hasan Tamim remained unbeaten at 67 off 42 while Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with 27 off 33. Pakistan are touring Bangladesh for three matches. The next fixture is scheduled for Friday while the third ODI will be held on Sunday. Both the remaining matches will also be played in Dhaka.

Pakistan’s Disappointing Show in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan’s struggle on the cricket field has been rising from a very long time. The Salman Ali Agha-led side crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 in the Super 8 stage. They registered wins against Netherlands, USA and Namibia but lost to arch rivals India in the group stage.

The victory against Netherlands wasn’t a convincing one either and it was just because of Faheem Ashraf’s heroics with the bat that they went over the line. Later, in the Super 8 stage, Pakistan’s first match was washed out due to rain against New Zealand and the two teams shared a point each.

They lost to England and the contest against Sri Lanka became a tricky one for Pakistan eventually. After putting up 212/8 on the board, Pakistan needed to restrict Lankan Lions to 147 but Dasun Shanaka’s incredible batting display denied them a semi-final berth. The right-handed batter took Sri Lanka to 207/6 after smashing 76* off 31. The co-host lost the match by just 5 runs showing the exit gates to Pakistan.

