Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

The modern day cricket’s growth has largely becoming dependent on franchise-based model where the players from all around the globe are getting more chances to showcase their talent and abilities. While it brings some high-voltage entertainment for the fans, league structure has also become a pathway for the players to get opportunities early in their careers.

Talking about the Indian Premier League (IPL), the performances in the cash-rich league have become a route for the players to get the India cap or make a comeback to the national side. Another important aspect of the league structure is the monitory gain involved. Here we look at the top five teams and their net worth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) top this list as the defending champions of the IPL have a brand value of $269 million. While the trophy cabinet was empty for the Bengaluru franchise for almost 18 years, the fandom and brand value kept increasing. RCB now have three titles to their name, two of which have been won by the women’s team while men’s side finally clinched a trophy in 2025 edition.

Rajat Patidar led the side to the winning triumph. Former India captain and flamboyant batter Virat Kohli is an integral part of the team since the very beginning. In fact, he is the only player to play for one franchise since the start of the league.

Mumbai Indians

Next in the tally is Mumbai Indians franchise. MI have a brand value of $242 million. The Mumbai-based franchise has won five IPL titles, all coming under Rohit Sharma. The management though decided to move on from Rohit as the captain brought back Hardik Pandya in 2024 to take the position at the helm. Pandya has earlier played for MI under Rohit before moving to Gujarat Titans for a couple of years where he led them to the trophy in the first year itself while ended as runners up in the second.

Mumbai Indians have also won two titles in WPL– first in the inaugural edition in 2023 and then in 2025 defeating Delhi Capitals on both the occasions.

Chennai Super Kings

One of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings are third in the list with a brand value of $235 million. The Super Kings also have five titles in the IPL to their name that have come under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

The captaincy has now been handed to Ruturaj Gaikwa but CSK haven’t tasted success yet under the new captain.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders is another successful side in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Knight Riders who have won three titles in the IPL have a brand value of $227 million. Two of their winning triumphs came under Gautam Gambhir while the third one under Shreyas Iyer.

Join us Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to KKR’s Trophy Winning Captain Shreyas Iyer. 💜 pic.twitter.com/zFae28CiBr — Rokte Amar KKR (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) December 5, 2024

Surprisingly, the franchise let go off Shreyas despite them lifting the cup under him. KKR had a forgettable last season under Ajinkya Rahane and will look to turn fortunes in this upcoming edition of the league.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad who won the title in 2016 have a brand value of $154 million. The Sunrisers lifted the cup back in 2016 under David Warner after beating RCB in the finals. The team has been playing an ultra aggressive brand of cricket for the past two seasons and have unveiled some entertaining batting performance for the fans. From Abhishek Sharma to Ishan Kishan, SRH have some prominent names in the line up.

