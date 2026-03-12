Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast G Sudhakaran Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

The franchise structure has been instrumental in providing opportunities for the players in modern-day cricket and has also provided monitory gains to both cricketers and the teams.

RCB MI CSK have the highest Brand value. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
RCB MI CSK have the highest Brand value. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 12, 2026 15:44:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

The modern day cricket’s growth has largely becoming dependent on franchise-based model where the players from all around the globe are getting more chances to showcase their talent and abilities. While it brings some high-voltage entertainment for the fans, league structure has also become a pathway for the players to get opportunities early in their careers. 

Talking about the Indian Premier League (IPL), the performances in the cash-rich league have become a route for the players to get the India cap or make a comeback to the national side. Another important aspect of the league structure is the monitory gain involved. Here we look at the top five teams and their net worth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) top this list as the defending champions of the IPL have a brand value of $269 million. While the trophy cabinet was empty for the Bengaluru franchise for almost 18 years, the fandom and brand value kept increasing. RCB now have three titles to their name, two of which have been won by the women’s team while men’s side finally clinched a trophy in 2025 edition.

You Might Be Interested In

Rajat Patidar led the side to the winning triumph. Former India captain and flamboyant batter Virat Kohli is an integral part of the team since the very beginning. In fact, he is the only player to play for one franchise since the start of the league.

Mumbai Indians

Next in the tally is Mumbai Indians franchise. MI have a brand value of $242 million. The Mumbai-based franchise has won five IPL titles, all coming under Rohit Sharma. The management though decided to move on from Rohit as the captain brought back Hardik Pandya in 2024 to take the position at the helm. Pandya has earlier played for MI under Rohit before moving to Gujarat Titans for a couple of years where he led them to the trophy in the first year itself while ended as runners up in the second. 

Mumbai Indians have also won two titles in WPL– first in the inaugural edition in 2023 and then in 2025 defeating Delhi Capitals on both the occasions. 

Chennai Super Kings

One of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings are third in the list with a brand value of $235 million. The Super Kings also have five titles in the IPL to their name that have come under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. 

The captaincy has now been handed to Ruturaj Gaikwa but CSK haven’t tasted success yet under the new captain. 

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders is another successful side in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Knight Riders who have won three titles in the IPL have a brand value of $227 million. Two of their winning triumphs came under Gautam Gambhir while the third one under Shreyas Iyer. 

Surprisingly, the franchise let go off Shreyas despite them lifting the cup under him. KKR had a forgettable last season under Ajinkya Rahane and will look to turn fortunes in this upcoming edition of the league. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad who won the title in 2016 have a brand value of $154 million. The Sunrisers lifted the cup back in 2016 under David Warner after beating RCB in the finals. The team has been playing an ultra aggressive brand of cricket for the past two seasons and have unveiled some entertaining batting performance for the fans. From Abhishek Sharma to Ishan Kishan, SRH have some prominent names in the line up. 

Also Read: MS Dhoni Gets Clean Chit From BCCI in Conflict of Interest Complaint Ahead of IPL 2026

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 3:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chennai super kingsiplIPL 2026Kolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BengaluruSunrisers Hyderabad

RELATED News

MS Dhoni Didn’t Drop Yuvraj Singh! Ex Indian Selector Dismisses Yograj Singh’s Explosive Claim On Son

Hardik Pandya Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Disrespect To Indian Flag After T20 World Cup 2026 Win

MS Dhoni Gets Clean Chit From BCCI in Conflict of Interest Complaint Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: RCB Still Not Allowed To Play At Chinnaswamy? Government Approval Scheduled For March 13

UCL 2025-26, R016 Round-Up: Real Madrid Rout Man City, PSG Smash Five Past Chelsea; Leverkusen Hold Arsenal

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Fake UPSC Topper In Bihar Takes Cash, Gifts From MLA While Giving ‘Kidney-Touching’ Motivation; Hunt On To Recover Money

Woman Puts Baby Inside Scooter’s Dikki, Rides Away — Viral Video Sparks Outrage; ‘Saas Kaise Lega Woh Bacha?’ Ask Users | Watch

Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

LPG Crisis Across India: Black Market Prices Rise To Rs 3,000 As Shortage Hits Homes, Restaurants; Check City-Wise Rates From Delhi To Bengaluru

Anand Deverakonda Joins Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna To Groove On ‘Sancharame’, Watch The Fun Video!

LPG Cylinders Shortage Impact: HCL Offers WFH, Infosys Trims Canteen Menu And IRCTC May Halt Train Meals

CPCT Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say ‘Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set’ Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal

British Airways Pilot Arrested For Secretly Filming Sex With 16 Women, Victim’s Laptop Reveals Shocking Truth

Strait Of Hormuz Blocked: Can Saudi & UAE Pipelines Replace This Crucial Oil Route? Check All Alternate Routes

Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth
Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth
Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth
Biggest Cricket Franchise in the World: From RCB to CSK — Top 5 Teams and Their Net Worth

QUICK LINKS