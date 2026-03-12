MS Dhoni Gets Clean Chit From BCCI in Conflict of Interest Complaint Ahead of IPL 2026

The BCCI Ethics Officer, Justice Arun Mishra (retd), has rejected the complaint against former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni over alleged conflict-of-interest violations. The decision found no evidence that Dhoni’s involvement in the IPL created any conflict. Dhoni currently plays for the Chennai Super Kings and has guided the team to five IPL titles.

In his detailed order, Justice Mishra noted that while Dhoni could be considered the owner of the cricket academies opened by M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited, the agreement was entered into in 2017, prior to the BCCI’s conflict-of-interest regulations coming into force in September 2018.

The Ethics Officer observed that there was no foundational evidence demonstrating that Dhoni’s participation as a player placed him in a position of “institutional control or decision-making authority”. Furthermore, the ruling emphasised that no instances of “favouritism, bias, or preferential treatment” were cited or proven in relation to the academy ownership.

Justice Mishra stated that in the absence of such material, “mere continuance as an IPL player, without governance overlap, cannot by itself satisfy the definitional threshold of conflict” under the BCCI rules.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that MS Dhoni will play all matches in IPL 2026, ending speculation about his availability. The 44-year-old legend’s exact role—batter, wicketkeeper-batter or impact player—will be decided by the team management during the tournament. pic.twitter.com/AK2nFQLabn — Tech Crypto Cricket Hub (@Anurag9793) March 12, 2026







The complaint, filed in February 2024 by the complainant, alleged that Dhoni, as a “current player,” was simultaneously the “owner of a Cricket Academy,” thereby violating Rule 38(4)(a) and Rule 38(4)(p). The complainant also accused Dhoni of failing to fulfil mandatory disclosure obligations under Rule 38(2) and 38(5) after the rules were amended in 2018.

However, the Ethics Officer noted that the additional submissions reflect personal grievance and allegations extending beyond the scope of Rule 38.” The complainant cannot, in effect, espouse the cause of a third party in this adjudicatory forum. More so, the complainant has a personal axe to grind as the respondent had caused loss to him,” the order said.

“Resultantly, Shri MS Dhoni can be said to be the owner of the Cricket Academies opened by M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited. However, the agreement was entered into in 2017, whereas regulations came into force in September 2018. On facts, Conflict of Interest at the relevant time when Shri MS Dhoni represented India as Captain/Player has not been made out,” it added.

The order said there is no allegation of favouritism by him, as such non-disclosure of the existing interest under Rule 34(3) and 34(5) is of consequence. “Apart from that, the complaint is the outcome of the commercial dispute of the complainant with the respondent, as well as the respondent and M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited, whose cause is espoused by the complainant. The same is belated with respect to the period of 2020. No case of Conflict of Interest has been established by the complainant with respect to the respondent playing in the IPL,” it said. “In view of the foregoing discussion and findings, the complaint is dismissed,” it added. (ANI)

