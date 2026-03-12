IPL 2026: RCB Still Not Allowed To Play At Chinnaswamy? Government Approval Scheduled For March 13

IPL 2026: The defending champions are back, but will they get to defend their fortress? As the BCCI unveiled the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule this Wednesday on March 11, a cloud of uncertainty still hangs over the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are slated to play five of their home matches at the iconic venue, the return of cricket to the heart of Bengaluru remains “subject to clearance.”

The hesitation stems from a dark chapter in the stadium’s history—a deadly stampede that occurred outside the venue last year during RCB’s 2025 victory parade. Since that tragic event, the stadium hasn’t hosted a single high-profile match. In an attempt to ensure fan safety, the BCCI has deferred to a government-appointed Expert Committee for the final word.

The D-Day: March 13 Inspection

The fate of Bengaluru’s IPL season rests on March 13, 2026. On this day, the committee will conduct a rigorous evaluation of the stadium’s readiness. According to a BCCI release, “The committee will conduct a meeting and inspection of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13, 2026, during which a full-scale mock demonstration of match-day arrangements will be carried out to assess the stadium’s preparedness for hosting IPL matches.”

Should the venue fail to meet the required safety standards, RCB may be forced to look toward their secondary home in Raipur, where they are already scheduled to play two of their seven home fixtures.

Infrastructure Overhaul and Fan Safety

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad is spearheading the efforts to revitalize the venue. The focus has shifted entirely to crowd management and decongestion. Prasad revealed that the association has prioritized security by constructing 13 new gates to facilitate smoother entry and exit.

In a move to make the experience more inclusive, dedicated lanes for women and children have been implemented. Furthermore, in a landmark partnership with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), all ticket holders will be entitled to free metro travel on match days, a move intended to reduce traffic congestion around the stadium.

The RCB squad, now led by Rajat Patidar, is expected to assemble at the stadium on March 15, just two days after the crucial inspection. Fans are holding their breath for the “Unbox” event, which traditionally takes place a week before the opener. “The RCB is likely to assemble here on March 15, and the ticketed Unbox event will happen here a week ahead of the IPL’s opening match,” Prasad told reporters.