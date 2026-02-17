French President Emmanuel Macron shocked Mumbai residents on Tuesday by joining the city’s throng of morning walkers as the city’s morning officially began. Along with a group of security guards that included French and Indian officials, the French president was spotted running.

Emmanuel Macron Takes Morning Jog At Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Video Sparks Social Media Buzz | WATCH

The jog went smoothly, with little interference from nearby residents and the media. Ahead of a demanding day of diplomatic talks, Macron chose to stick to his exercise regimen despite being in a foreign nation, sporting a navy blue T-shirt and black sunglasses. French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid a sombre homage to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks upon their arrival that same day, marking a heartbreaking moment that reflected global solidarity against terrorism.







President Macron emphasised the resilience and democracy that New Delhi and Paris share, using the gesture as a bridge between two countries that have both experienced the wounds of radicalism and violence. The country and the world were rocked by these well-planned attacks by a gang of ten terrorists. On the evening of November 26, 2008, the terrorists arrived in Mumbai by boat. Over the next four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300 more in some of the city’s most populated areas.

The high-level delegation arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for their scheduled visit, which runs through February 19, and was warmly received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Highlighting the strategic nature of the trip, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X that both leaders will launch the “Year of Innovation 2026,” imparting further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership.Following the reception, President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are scheduled to hold talks with PM Modi later today.

With an emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, the talks are anticipated to signify continuous momentum in the relationship and strengthen cooperation in key areas such as trade, technology, clean energy, defence, and strategic partnerships. The French President and PM Modi will later visit the nation’s capital to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which will link these bilateral interactions to a larger international stage. The event, which is based on the three “Sutras” of People, Planet, and Progress, is the first global AI conference to be held in the Global South and will take place at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20. The involvement of President Macron highlights how important future-focused collaboration is to both countries. This engagement builds on the groundwork laid in February 2025, when PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit with President Macron in Paris, further solidifying the Franco-Indian lead in the global technological landscape.

