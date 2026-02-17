LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation

Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation

Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal’s star-studded Haldiram Nagpur wedding goes viral, Shahid Kapoor dance, luxury décor, viral cake, celeb wedding

Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal’s star-studded Haldiram Nagpur wedding goes viral. (Photo: IG)
Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal’s star-studded Haldiram Nagpur wedding goes viral. (Photo: IG)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 17, 2026 14:47:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation

Nagpur witnessed a wedding like no other this season as Vevek Agrawal, son of Haldiram MD Kamal Agrawal, tied the knot with Kenisha Paliwal, an Ivy League-educated global executive. 

The celebration was not just a union of two individuals but a grand spectacle that turned the city into a royal affair and quickly went viral across social media.

Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal wedding: When Nagpur Turned Royal

The wedding celebrations redefined luxury. Held at the luxury Le Meridien Nagpur and the family’s private Shiv Estate, the event featured towering floral installations, sparkling ice sculptures, massive chandeliers, and décor inspired by India’s cultural richness. 

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Cake Affair Ⓡ | Custom Cake Boutique (@thecakeaffair.nagpur)



Fireworks lit up the night sky, while expansive food stalls and themed décor across the venue added to the grandeur, making it a feast for the eyes and a dream wedding for attendees.

Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal wedding: Celebrity Performances That Stole the Show

The wedding turned into a star-studded celebration with high-energy performances from Bollywood stars. Shahid Kapoor set the stage on fire with his dance performance, while Rakul Preet Singh and Vaani Kapoor also graced the event, sending social media into a frenzy. The presence of senior BJP leader Hansraj Ahir added a political dimension to the already dazzling affair.

Who Is Kenisha Paliwal? The Ivy-League Executive Joining Haldiram Legacy

Born in India and raised in the UK, Kenisha Paliwal is the executive director of Delta Corp Holdings, a London-based global logistics firm. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a Master of Science in Technology Management from Columbia University. Kenisha also leads Helixtech Asset Management, drawing on her experience as a former Goldman Sachs analyst.



Her marriage to Vevek Agrawal, grandson of Haldiram chairman Shivkishan Agrawal, marks a union of global business acumen with one of India’s most iconic snack-industry legacies.

Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal wedding: The Cake That Became a Viral Sensation

One of the highlights of the wedding was the eight-tier chandelier wedding cake crafted by The Cake Affair, Nagpur. Lowered from above with a real chandelier on top, adorned with glass beads, the cake became an instant social media sensation. Fans and viewers flooded the comments with reactions like “mesmerising,” “absolutely massive,” and “the wedding and the cake both were lit.”

Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal wedding: Social Media Buzz and Viral Moments

Videos and photos from the wedding quickly went viral, showcasing extravagant décor, celebrity performances, and the lavish scale of the event. Social media users were particularly captivated by the combination of grandeur and intimate moments, like the couple cutting their stunning wedding cake.

The wedding is not just a celebration but also a symbolic milestone for the Haldiram family, blending tradition with contemporary glamour. From a small shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan, founded by Ganga Bishan Agarwal, the Haldiram brand has become a household name in India. Vevek and Kenisha’s union signifies the next chapter in the family’s illustrious journey.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 2:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: HaldiramHaldiram luxury weddingHaldiram Nagpur weddingHaldiram weddinghome-hero-pos-15Kenisha PaliwalShahid Kapoor danceVevek Agrawal Kenisha Paliwal weddingVevek Agrawal wedding

RELATED News

Who Is Rohit Pawar? Ajit Pawar’s Nephew Questions 20-Day Delay In His Uncle’s Plane Crash Investigation, Claims Conspiracy

Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Will Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed, Billionaire Says…

When Will Ramadan 2026 Begin In India? All You Need To Know About Moon Sighting And First Roza

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? Indore MBA Student’s Murder Accused Reveals Chilling Details, Says He ‘Tried to Summon Her Spirit’

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: February 16 Or 17? Know The Exact Date, Snan Muhurat, And Daan Timings

LATEST NEWS

ZIM vs IRE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation

8th Pay Commission Goes Digital: Key Updates On Timeline, Pay Scales, Allowances, And Pension Reforms – Stakeholders Invited To Share Inputs

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro vs. OnePlus Pad 3: From Display To Stylus, Here Is A Detailed Comparison You Must Check Before Buying

JEE Main Result 2026: Rajasthan’s Arnav Gautam Emerges Topper with Perfect 100 Percentile, Know His Mantra For Success

CBSE 12th Board Exams 2026 Live: Paper Review, Date Sheet And Exam Day Guidelines

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

Kerala Story 2 Trailer OUT: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha Battle Terrifying Survival In A Gripping Horror Drama

Bangladesh Heading For Turmoil Again As Tarique Rahman Takes Oath? Jamaat, NCP Issue Ultimatum, Threaten Street Protests Over BNP’s July Charter Snub

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Student Reactions, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation
Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation
Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation
Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation

QUICK LINKS