Meet Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal, The Bride And Groom Of Big Fat, Star-Studded Haldiram Nagpur Wedding That Turned Into A Dreamy Viral Sensation

Nagpur witnessed a wedding like no other this season as Vevek Agrawal, son of Haldiram MD Kamal Agrawal, tied the knot with Kenisha Paliwal, an Ivy League-educated global executive.

The celebration was not just a union of two individuals but a grand spectacle that turned the city into a royal affair and quickly went viral across social media.

Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal wedding: When Nagpur Turned Royal

The wedding celebrations redefined luxury. Held at the luxury Le Meridien Nagpur and the family’s private Shiv Estate, the event featured towering floral installations, sparkling ice sculptures, massive chandeliers, and décor inspired by India’s cultural richness.







Fireworks lit up the night sky, while expansive food stalls and themed décor across the venue added to the grandeur, making it a feast for the eyes and a dream wedding for attendees.

Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal wedding: Celebrity Performances That Stole the Show

The wedding turned into a star-studded celebration with high-energy performances from Bollywood stars. Shahid Kapoor set the stage on fire with his dance performance, while Rakul Preet Singh and Vaani Kapoor also graced the event, sending social media into a frenzy. The presence of senior BJP leader Hansraj Ahir added a political dimension to the already dazzling affair.

Who Is Kenisha Paliwal? The Ivy-League Executive Joining Haldiram Legacy

Born in India and raised in the UK, Kenisha Paliwal is the executive director of Delta Corp Holdings, a London-based global logistics firm. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a Master of Science in Technology Management from Columbia University. Kenisha also leads Helixtech Asset Management, drawing on her experience as a former Goldman Sachs analyst.







Her marriage to Vevek Agrawal, grandson of Haldiram chairman Shivkishan Agrawal, marks a union of global business acumen with one of India’s most iconic snack-industry legacies.

Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal wedding: The Cake That Became a Viral Sensation

One of the highlights of the wedding was the eight-tier chandelier wedding cake crafted by The Cake Affair, Nagpur. Lowered from above with a real chandelier on top, adorned with glass beads, the cake became an instant social media sensation. Fans and viewers flooded the comments with reactions like “mesmerising,” “absolutely massive,” and “the wedding and the cake both were lit.”

Vevek Agrawal-Kenisha Paliwal wedding: Social Media Buzz and Viral Moments

Videos and photos from the wedding quickly went viral, showcasing extravagant décor, celebrity performances, and the lavish scale of the event. Social media users were particularly captivated by the combination of grandeur and intimate moments, like the couple cutting their stunning wedding cake.

The wedding is not just a celebration but also a symbolic milestone for the Haldiram family, blending tradition with contemporary glamour. From a small shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan, founded by Ganga Bishan Agarwal, the Haldiram brand has become a household name in India. Vevek and Kenisha’s union signifies the next chapter in the family’s illustrious journey.

