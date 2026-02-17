LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Bangladesh news Epstein files Deportation accident
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed

Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed

In a shocking incident, a case of alleged online blackmailing was reported in connection with the recently-held Women's Throwball and Cricket (WTC) tournament, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. A 32-year-old woman has alleged that she was secretly filmed while using the restroom at Koramangala Indoor Stadium during the WTC tournament.

Representative image
Representative image

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Last updated: February 17, 2026 14:31:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed

In a shocking incident, a case of alleged online blackmailing was reported in connection with the recently-held Women’s Throwball and Cricket (WTC) tournament, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. A 32-year-old woman has alleged that she was secretly filmed while using the restroom at Koramangala Indoor Stadium during the WTC tournament.

The Kannada television actress claimed that she was now being blackmailed by an unknown individual demanding a private video call and money.

Kannada television actress files FIR

A case has been registered after the actress alleged she was secretly filmed in a stadium washroom during the event and threatened with online circulation of the video if she failed to pay money, police said on Tuesday.

You Might Be Interested In

The victim, a resident of Yelahanka, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police on Feb 13. She told authorities that the incident took place on the second day of the tournament, which was held from February 6 to 8. It was during her visit to the women’s restroom that the alleged filming took place.

In her complaint, the actress, also a reality show contestant, said that she had attended the three-day event organised at the Stadium.

On February 7, the second day of the event, she entered the women’s restroom inside the stadium, where an unidentified individual secretly recorded an obscene and indecent video of her without her knowledge, the statement said.

The FIR stated that the alleged video was sent from one Instagram account to her friend’s account, reportedly under the mistaken belief that the account belonged to the actress.

“The content of the video is obscene. After uploading the video, the unknown individuals threatened to send more private videos and to engage in video calls. They demanded money and began blackmailing her friend,” the FIR read.

The perpetrator began threatening the victim, demanding money and video calls while claiming he would release more private footage. The victim is uncertain whether she or her friend was the primary target, as the blackmail also continued against her friend. He warned that if the ransom was not paid, the video would be shared on other social media platforms and made public.

The victim stated that the video being shared with her friend, along with repeated demands for additional content and video calls, caused her significant mental distress and damage to her reputation.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

Also Read: Who Is Rohit Pawar? Ajit Pawar’s Nephew Questions 20-Day Delay In His Uncle’s Plane Crash Investigation, Claims Conspiracy

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 2:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: actressbengalurukarnatakaKoramangala Indoor Stadiumwtc

RELATED News

Who Is Rohit Pawar? Ajit Pawar’s Nephew Questions 20-Day Delay In His Uncle’s Plane Crash Investigation, Claims Conspiracy

Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Will Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed, Billionaire Says…

When Will Ramadan 2026 Begin In India? All You Need To Know About Moon Sighting And First Roza

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? Indore MBA Student’s Murder Accused Reveals Chilling Details, Says He ‘Tried to Summon Her Spirit’

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: February 16 Or 17? Know The Exact Date, Snan Muhurat, And Daan Timings

LATEST NEWS

ZIM vs IRE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

8th Pay Commission Goes Digital: Key Updates On Timeline, Pay Scales, Allowances, And Pension Reforms – Stakeholders Invited To Share Inputs

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro vs. OnePlus Pad 3: From Display To Stylus, Here Is A Detailed Comparison You Must Check Before Buying

JEE Main Result 2026: Rajasthan’s Arnav Gautam Emerges Topper with Perfect 100 Percentile, Know His Mantra For Success

Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed

CBSE 12th Board Exams 2026 Live: Paper Review, Date Sheet And Exam Day Guidelines

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan, Seek Spiritual Blessings

Kerala Story 2 Trailer OUT: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha Battle Terrifying Survival In A Gripping Horror Drama

Bangladesh Heading For Turmoil Again As Tarique Rahman Takes Oath? Jamaat, NCP Issue Ultimatum, Threaten Street Protests Over BNP’s July Charter Snub

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Student Reactions, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed
Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed
Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed
Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed

QUICK LINKS