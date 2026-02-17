Bengaluru Horror: Actress Alleges Secret Filming At Koramangala Indoor Stadium’s Washroom, Faces Online Blackmail, FIR Filed

In a shocking incident, a case of alleged online blackmailing was reported in connection with the recently-held Women’s Throwball and Cricket (WTC) tournament, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. A 32-year-old woman has alleged that she was secretly filmed while using the restroom at Koramangala Indoor Stadium during the WTC tournament.

The Kannada television actress claimed that she was now being blackmailed by an unknown individual demanding a private video call and money.

Kannada television actress files FIR

A case has been registered after the actress alleged she was secretly filmed in a stadium washroom during the event and threatened with online circulation of the video if she failed to pay money, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a resident of Yelahanka, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police on Feb 13. She told authorities that the incident took place on the second day of the tournament, which was held from February 6 to 8. It was during her visit to the women’s restroom that the alleged filming took place.

In her complaint, the actress, also a reality show contestant, said that she had attended the three-day event organised at the Stadium.

On February 7, the second day of the event, she entered the women’s restroom inside the stadium, where an unidentified individual secretly recorded an obscene and indecent video of her without her knowledge, the statement said.

The FIR stated that the alleged video was sent from one Instagram account to her friend’s account, reportedly under the mistaken belief that the account belonged to the actress.

“The content of the video is obscene. After uploading the video, the unknown individuals threatened to send more private videos and to engage in video calls. They demanded money and began blackmailing her friend,” the FIR read.

The perpetrator began threatening the victim, demanding money and video calls while claiming he would release more private footage. The victim is uncertain whether she or her friend was the primary target, as the blackmail also continued against her friend. He warned that if the ransom was not paid, the video would be shared on other social media platforms and made public.

The victim stated that the video being shared with her friend, along with repeated demands for additional content and video calls, caused her significant mental distress and damage to her reputation.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

Also Read: Who Is Rohit Pawar? Ajit Pawar’s Nephew Questions 20-Day Delay In His Uncle’s Plane Crash Investigation, Claims Conspiracy