LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump 23 Dead Dubai airport news today Ashok Kharat 2026 Iranian Leadership Crisis indian premier league Social Media Actor Death drone warfare iran israel news Harry Potter Ratna debnath donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 Expected Soon at brlps.in, Check Key Details And How to Download Scorecard

Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 Expected Soon at brlps.in, Check Key Details And How to Download Scorecard

The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)  is set to declare the Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 on its official website.

Bihar Jeevika Result 2026
Bihar Jeevika Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 26, 2026 11:51:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 Expected Soon at brlps.in, Check Key Details And How to Download Scorecard

The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)  is expected to declare the Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 soon, as the latest developments suggest the finalization of the evaluation process.

The candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination should be alert, as the results can be declared at any instant on the official website.

The latest developments suggest that the Block Project Manager (BPM) cut-off marks have been declared, and most of the candidates are hoping the final result will also be declared soon. 

You Might Be Interested In

Is the Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 releasing soon

The release of the BPM cut-off marks is an indication that the evaluation process is almost over. It also means that the final merit list is ready or almost ready.

Although the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has not officially announced it, the latest development suggests the finalization of the result. 

There is also a possibility that the result will not be declared all at once. The BRLPS might be declaring the result post-wise, so that the candidates can check their result as per the post they have applied for. 

What posts are included in the BRLPS recruitment 2026

The recruitment covered many posts under the Bihar Jeevika. Some of them include the Block Project Manager (BPM), Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and the Block IT Executive. The large number of vacancies and candidates has contributed to the delay in processing the results.

When were the Bihar Jeevika exams conducted

The Bihar Jeevika written exams were conducted between November 19, 2025, and December 15, 2025. The application process had already closed on August 21, 2025. 

The answer key was published on December 18, 2025. The candidates will have the chance till January 4, 2026, to raise objections on selected posts. The response sheets were made available on February 13, 2026.

How to check Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 online

After the results are released, candidates can follow the mentioned steps to verify their results: To verify the result,

  • Visit the official site: brlps.in
  • Select the Recruitment or Result page
  • Select the link for the Bihar Jeevika Result 2026
  • Log in using the application number or the login details
  • Download the result and store it for future reference.

The candidates must keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute issues.

Why is the official website not working currently

Many candidates have raised that the official website brlps. It is not working at this moment. This might be due to the high traffic, as many thousands of candidates are trying to check the updates at the same time.

The candidates are advised to remain calm and keep checking the website for any updates. The website is likely to be down for some time.

What should candidates do now

As the result is likely to be announced soon, candidates should keep an eye out for frequent notifications from the official site. It is always recommended to depend upon only official notifications to avoid confusion.

As the recruitment process is almost over, the Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 will be the last for the selection of candidates for the various posts.

Also Read: NCHM JEE 2026 Registration Extended: Check New Last Date, Steps To Apply at nta.ac.in

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Jeevika examsBihar Jeevika result 2026Bihar Jeevika result dateBihar Jeevika scorecardBRLPS recruitment 2026BRLPS result 2026

RELATED News

NIOS Date Sheet 2026 out at nios.ac.in, Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

CTET Result 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in: Where And How To Download Scorecard, Check Key Details Here

BEML Junior Executive Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, Number of Vacancies And How To Apply Online

WB ANM GNM 2026 Application Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Last date, Eligibility, Exam Pattern And Key Details

ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, How To Apply For Scientist and Medical Officer Posts

LATEST NEWS

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 26: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities

Pakistan Super League 2026: Full Squads And Schedule, Teams, List of Matches, Dates, Venues — All You Need to Know About PSL

Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Will Unveil Its High-Energy Trailer and Songs

IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule: When Will Indian Premier League Full Fixtures be Announced? BCCI Secretary Provides Big Update

Bangladesh Bus Tragedy: 23 Dead After Passenger Vehicle Plunges Off Ferry Into Padma River, Authorities Investigate Cause — Watch Viral Video

Tecno Spark 50 5G To Debut Soon In India: 6,500mAh Battery, Offline Communication, And Eila AI Assistant—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Milano7 Introduces the ‘Next Generation Salon’ Experience, Redefining Luxury Beauty in Noida

Pakistan Super League 2026: From Wasim Akram to Zainab Abbas, Check Complete List Of Commentators And Presenters

‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show

Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 Expected Soon at brlps.in, Check Key Details And How to Download Scorecard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 Expected Soon at brlps.in, Check Key Details And How to Download Scorecard

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 Expected Soon at brlps.in, Check Key Details And How to Download Scorecard
Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 Expected Soon at brlps.in, Check Key Details And How to Download Scorecard
Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 Expected Soon at brlps.in, Check Key Details And How to Download Scorecard
Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 Expected Soon at brlps.in, Check Key Details And How to Download Scorecard

QUICK LINKS