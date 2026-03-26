Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 Expected Soon at brlps.in, Check Key Details And How to Download Scorecard

The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) is expected to declare the Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 soon, as the latest developments suggest the finalization of the evaluation process.

The candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination should be alert, as the results can be declared at any instant on the official website.

The latest developments suggest that the Block Project Manager (BPM) cut-off marks have been declared, and most of the candidates are hoping the final result will also be declared soon.

Is the Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 releasing soon

The release of the BPM cut-off marks is an indication that the evaluation process is almost over. It also means that the final merit list is ready or almost ready.

Although the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has not officially announced it, the latest development suggests the finalization of the result.

There is also a possibility that the result will not be declared all at once. The BRLPS might be declaring the result post-wise, so that the candidates can check their result as per the post they have applied for.

What posts are included in the BRLPS recruitment 2026

The recruitment covered many posts under the Bihar Jeevika. Some of them include the Block Project Manager (BPM), Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Community Coordinator, and the Block IT Executive. The large number of vacancies and candidates has contributed to the delay in processing the results.

When were the Bihar Jeevika exams conducted

The Bihar Jeevika written exams were conducted between November 19, 2025, and December 15, 2025. The application process had already closed on August 21, 2025.

The answer key was published on December 18, 2025. The candidates will have the chance till January 4, 2026, to raise objections on selected posts. The response sheets were made available on February 13, 2026.

How to check Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 online

After the results are released, candidates can follow the mentioned steps to verify their results: To verify the result,

Visit the official site: brlps.in

Select the Recruitment or Result page

Select the link for the Bihar Jeevika Result 2026

Log in using the application number or the login details

Download the result and store it for future reference.

The candidates must keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute issues.

Why is the official website not working currently

Many candidates have raised that the official website brlps. It is not working at this moment. This might be due to the high traffic, as many thousands of candidates are trying to check the updates at the same time.

The candidates are advised to remain calm and keep checking the website for any updates. The website is likely to be down for some time.

What should candidates do now

As the result is likely to be announced soon, candidates should keep an eye out for frequent notifications from the official site. It is always recommended to depend upon only official notifications to avoid confusion.

As the recruitment process is almost over, the Bihar Jeevika Result 2026 will be the last for the selection of candidates for the various posts.

Also Read: NCHM JEE 2026 Registration Extended: Check New Last Date, Steps To Apply at nta.ac.in