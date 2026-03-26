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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule: When Will Indian Premier League Full Fixtures be Announced? BCCI Secretary Provides Big Update

IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule: When Will Indian Premier League Full Fixtures be Announced? BCCI Secretary Provides Big Update

The BCCI had earlier released fixtures only for the first 20 matches (till April 12) after the Election Commission of India announced assembly election dates in IPL states like Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Schedule for IPL 2026 phase 2 will be announced soon. (Photo Credits: X)
Schedule for IPL 2026 phase 2 will be announced soon. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 26, 2026 11:16:56 IST

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IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule: When Will Indian Premier League Full Fixtures be Announced? BCCI Secretary Provides Big Update

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be announcing the remaining schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 soon. “We will announce the remaining IPL-2026 in a few days’ time,” Board Secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by The Times of India. The remaining 54-match schedule is now expected later this week, as per the report. 

BCCI had earlier announced the schedule for only the first phase after the Election Commission of India announced assembly election dates in IPL states like Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

IPL 2026 to Begin on March 28

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on each other in the tournament opener. Generally, the two finalists of the previous edition play each other in the first fixture of the next season but BCCI has broken the trend this time. 

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The schedule for the first phase has been announced till April 12. 

Mumbai Indians will play three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday while Chennai Super Kings begin the campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday. The last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings are set to take on Gujarat Titans in Chandigarh on March 31 while Lucknow Super Giants will host Delhi Capitals on April 1. 

Captains Get Briefing of IPL Rules

All the skippers of the 10 franchises have been briefed about the tournament rules and regulations by the match refrees. 

“All rules remain unchanged — innings timer (60-second clock), Impact Player, concussion substitute, code of conduct, two-bouncer rule, bat checks, ball replacement, saliva usage and retired-out provision. The session helps captains gain clarity at the start of the tournament, especially first-timers like Ishan Kishan, who is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad,” a source said.

Impact Player Rule Till 2027

The majority of captains expressed reservation on the Impact Player Rule but as per reports, the BCCI will review it only after 2027 edition. “Majority of the captains gave their inputs on the Impact Player rule and expressed their reservations even though the BCCI has extended the rule till 2027. They were told it can only be reviewed after the 2027 edition and not before that,” an IPL source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also Read: ‘Allan Donald Bana Hua Hai!’ – Virat Kohli Left Stunned by ₹7 Crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru All-Rounder’s Deadly Yorker in Nets | WATCH

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IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule: When Will Indian Premier League Full Fixtures be Announced? BCCI Secretary Provides Big Update
IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule: When Will Indian Premier League Full Fixtures be Announced? BCCI Secretary Provides Big Update
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IPL 2026 Phase 2 Schedule: When Will Indian Premier League Full Fixtures be Announced? BCCI Secretary Provides Big Update

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