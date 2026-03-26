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Home > World News > Kharg Island Fortified: Iran Sets Up Missiles, Lays Mines To Foil US Potential Ground Invasion Bid As Trump Warns Of ‘Unleashing Hell’

Kharg Island Fortified: Iran Sets Up Missiles, Lays Mines To Foil US Potential Ground Invasion Bid As Trump Warns Of ‘Unleashing Hell’

Iran has reinforced Kharg Island with troops and traps amid US threats, as the Island's strategic position in the Strait Of Hormuz it central to global oil security. Both Tehran and Washington face high stakes, with military, economic, and political consequences escalating in the ongoing conflict.

(Photo: Gemini)
(Photo: Gemini)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 26, 2026 12:06:00 IST

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Kharg Island Fortified: Iran Sets Up Missiles, Lays Mines To Foil US Potential Ground Invasion Bid As Trump Warns Of ‘Unleashing Hell’

Amid the reports that the United States may consider a ground invasion to Tehran to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has been transporting troops and setting up traps on Kharg Island, which is a critical economic center in the country. The small island is strategically important as it exports about 90 percent of Iranian oil. The US airstrikes Kharg Island less than two weeks ago, hitting military installations, but avoiding oil infrastructure, with President Donald Trump citing decency as a reason. Iran has also been tightening its security measures and using weapons, such as shoulder fired surface to air missiles, also called MANPADs, in response to the rising threat, CNN sources say.

Is There A Possibility Of US Ground Invasion? 

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian Parliament Speaker warned the enemies of Tehran that they are ready to take over one of the islands of Tehran with the help of a regional country that supported the US. In a post on X, he warned that every action of the enemy was subject to night and day observation, and pledged that any offensive measure would be met with vigorous retaliation inflicted through the destruction of the enemy’s strategic infrastructure. This was said at the time of the current blockading of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, where 20 percent of global oil and gas pass. The blockade has affected the world energy markets causing crude oil prices to rise, amid concerns in major Asian economies, such as China and India.

Why Kharg Island? What Makes It So Special?

The importance of Kharg Island could not be overestimated. It is situated approximately 25 kilometers off the coast of Iran in the Persian Gulf and occupies the main entry point to the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian oil storage and military bases. It is a very rich asset by virtue of the location, and any possible US occupation of it would be a massive bargaining chip against Tehran. A ground assault, however, is fraught with great danger and analysts have cautioned that Iranian troops are ready to protect the island with strict measures, which would result in massive US casualties. Arab countries in the Gulf have also been quoted to advise Washington against an invasion citing the potential increase in talk of conflict in the region.

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Trump’s ‘Desparate’ Need To Talks With Iran

To further bolster the ongoing operations, the US has already sent extra troops to the Middle East and military planners have been reportedly keeping constant watch on the island to determine traps and fortifications. Although Trump has made several statements that he is engaged in the so called backchannel discussions with Tehran, Iranian officials have denied any possibility of negotiations, claiming that the US offers are fake news. The leadership in Tehran seems to be inspired to keep up the struggle tactically, as a way of asserting its bargaining power and preventing reoccurrence of attacks, particularly with the assassination of top officials, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

What Would Happen If US Pulls Out A Ground Invasion On Iran? 

The war is taking its toll on both parties. To the US, any ground attack would lead to a backlash at home, as Trump has already been a vocal critic regarding the endless war, and his approval ratings have been dropping. In the case of Iran, although the blockade and military opposition have placed a strain on the world economy, Iran is experiencing domestic problems, such as increasing numbers of casualties, urban devastation, inflation and the mounting uprising against the regime. The two are already playing a game of chicken, with Kharg Island at the epicentre of high stakes competition with the possibility of far reaching impacts on stability in the region and energy security in the world.

Also Read: Donald Trump To Be The Next Supreme Leader Of Iran? US President’s Viral Claim Circulates Amid Bizarre Remarks On Tehran’s Succession

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Tags: Donald Trump Middle Easthome-hero-pos-5Iran Military DefensesIranian Oil Exportsis trump going to invade kharg islandKharg IslandPersian Gulf tensionsStrait of Hormuz BlockadeTrump Kharg Islandus ground invasion iranUS Ground Invasion kharg island

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Kharg Island Fortified: Iran Sets Up Missiles, Lays Mines To Foil US Potential Ground Invasion Bid As Trump Warns Of ‘Unleashing Hell’

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Kharg Island Fortified: Iran Sets Up Missiles, Lays Mines To Foil US Potential Ground Invasion Bid As Trump Warns Of ‘Unleashing Hell’
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Kharg Island Fortified: Iran Sets Up Missiles, Lays Mines To Foil US Potential Ground Invasion Bid As Trump Warns Of ‘Unleashing Hell’
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