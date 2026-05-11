Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Provides Important Update, Says ‘Iran’s Supreme Leader Is…’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken about Iran’s leadership, and is uncertain about the condition of the country’s leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. In a statement on the situation, Netanyahu said he believes Khamenei is still alive, but his condition is not known because of contradictory reports and a lack of transparency from Tehran. The real status of Mojtaba remains unclear, ranging from reports of him going under surgery in Russia, to him being filmed meeting leaders for meeting in Iran.

What Did Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Say?

When Netanyahu was interviewed by ’60 Minutes’ he remarked that he thinks the young Khamenei is alive, and that ‘it’s hard to say what his condition is, you know?’ He’s holed up in some bunker or in some secret place.’ After he has been missing from public sight for several days. Netanyahu’s remarks come amid growing tension between Israel and Iran, as leadership is closely watched by international community. In recent months, several reports and intelligence evaluations have surfaced indicating that Khamenei has been sidelined either because of injury or due to security concerns. But Iranian authorities have never confirmed that he is in hiding or that he is incapacitated, and claim the leadership is intact.







What Made Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu To Say That?

Khamenei hasn’t appeared in public in recent weeks, and this lack of confirmations from various intelligence sources quoted in international media has led to speculation on his health and involvement in decision making. If he’s alive, he may be doing it indirectly, through intermediaries, or by using secure communications, some reports said. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have termed the situation ‘unusual’, pointing to the fact that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, rather than prominent leaders, likely have more influence in Iran than ever before.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive?

On the other hand, on 10th May, The head of the Iranian armed forces unified command has held a high level meeting with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, during which he was issued ‘new guiding measures to pursue military operations and firmly confront adversaries,’ the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday. During the strategic session, Ali Abdollahi, who leads the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, provided a comprehensive briefing to the Supreme Leader regarding the operational readiness of the nation’s military wings. While the state aligned media detailed the nature of the briefing, the Fars report did not specify the exact timing of the meeting.

In the meantime, there is no known evidence of death or impairment. State affiliated sources remain adamant that Khamenei is living and active, and opposition and foreign officials suggest the opacity of his activities to indicate greater internal turmoil. Netanyahu’s words come on top of a tense narrative, highlighting the political and strategic importance of the issue of Iran’s leadership in the region.

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