Did Iran Strike Dubai Again? Huge Blaze In Al Jaddaf Sparks Attack Rumours Across UAE; Here Is The Truth

Thick black smoke rising over the Al Jaddaf area of United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday sparked panic and rumours of a possible attack as tensions continue to remain high across the Gulf region. Videos and images showing dark smoke spreading across the skyline near Dubai Creek quickly went viral online, with several social media users claiming that Dubai may have come under attack. However, authorities in the UAE soon clarified that the incident was not linked to any military strike or hostile action. Officials confirmed that the smoke was caused by a fire aboard a docked boat in the Al Jaddaf waterfront area and said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Smoke near Dubai Creek sparks panic amid rising regional tensions

The incident took place in the Al Jaddaf waterfront zone, an important area located close to commercial and residential districts along Dubai Creek. According to officials, the fire broke out on a vessel docked near the waterfront, leading to heavy smoke being seen across parts of the city. Authorities in the UAE said the thick smoke was mainly caused by burning fibreglass materials used in the construction of the boat. The visuals spread rapidly online because of the already tense situation in the Gulf region, where fears of attacks and aerial threats have been growing due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Gulf states.

Several posts online falsely suggested that the smoke had emerged near Dubai International Airport or important infrastructure sites. However, officials moved quickly to stop speculation and confirmed that the incident was only a boat fire.

UAE confirms no injuries as officials reject attack rumours

Authorities stressed that no one was injured in the incident and there was no connection between the fire and any military activity. The clarification from the UAE came at a sensitive time as the country remains on high alert because of regional tensions.The UAE Ministry of Defence also released a separate statement saying the country’s air defence systems had intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles on May 10.

“No martyrs, fatalities, or injuries have been reported in the past hours,” the ministry said in a statement shared on social media. The interception added to concerns across the Gulf as aerial and maritime tensions continue to increase in the region.

Air defence systems remain active as the Middle East conflict escalates

The latest incident happened against the backdrop of an ongoing regional conflict that has already seen repeated aerial threats targeting the UAE. Earlier in the day, the UAE confirmed that its air defence systems had intercepted two drones launched from Iran. Officials said the country has been facing continuous threats since the conflict began on February 28. According to figures released by the ministry, the UAE has intercepted 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,265 drones during this period.

The scale of those interceptions highlights the serious security situation currently facing Gulf nations as tensions continue to rise.

Earlier attacks and online rumours add to public anxiety

The UAE has also reported casualties linked to previous attacks during the conflict. Officials said two armed forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor working with the military were killed in earlier incidents. Because of those past attacks, visuals of heavy smoke over Dubai quickly caused fear among residents and social media users, with many assuming the city may have been targeted.

However, authorities once again reassured the public that the fire in Al Jaddaf was an isolated incident involving a docked boat and not an attack on the UAE or any critical installation.

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