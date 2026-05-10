Is Dubai International Airport Open Today (10 May)? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles And Drones

The airport operations at Dubai International Airport resumed their normal operations on May 10 after the airport experienced multiple weeks of operational interruptions linked to the Iran conflict and Gulf flight suspension. The UAE government declared that it will lift its airspace restrictions while all airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi maintain their regular operations. The new development follows months of chaos in the Middle East aviation industry following missile and drone strikes tied to the growing tensions between Iran the United States and Israel.

Is Dubai International Airport Open Today (10 May)?

The UAE closed its airspace for a temporary period earlier this year which resulted in international flights encountering major delays and flight cancellations and flight rerouting. The operational problems at Dubai International Airport which serves as one of the world’s busiest airports reached their most severe point during the crisis when the airport operated at reduced capacity for multiple weeks. Recent reports indicate that UAE aviation authorities have removed airspace precaution measures which had been in place since the previous month thus allowing airports to begin restoration of their operational activities.

Which Airlines Are Working Now In Dubai International Airport?

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths announced that flight activity is beginning to increase as airlines start to operate their routes across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Emirates, flydubai and a few international airlines have resumed most long haul and regional services, and more routes will be added gradually over the next few days. Although the operations resume, travel advice remains as the security situation in the region is very uncertain. While some flights could be delayed or rerouted there still, depending on the evolution of the Gulf situation, experts have warned. As the operations continue to stabilise across the region, passengers are being encouraged to keep an eye on airline notifications and arrive at the airports early for international flights at Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport and Zayed International Airport.

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