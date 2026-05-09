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Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today On 9 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today On 9 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Gulf surged on May 9, 2026, as rising global bullion rates boosted demand in Dubai, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman amid economic uncertainty and safe-haven buying.

Gold Rates Today
Gold Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 13:50 IST

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Gold Rate Today On 9 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Price Today: Gold prices across the Gulf region continued their glittering rally on May 9, 2026, as global bullion markets pushed higher amid rising economic uncertainty and renewed safe-haven demand. In the UAE, Dubai once again remained the centre of attention for jewellery buyers and investors, with 24K gold climbing to AED 568.50 per gram, while 22K and 18K gold were priced at AED 526.50 and AED 432.75 per gram, respectively. Across Abu Dhabi and other emirates, rates largely mirrored Dubai’s pricing pattern, though buyers were reminded that making charges still add an extra shine – and cost – to the final bill. Analysts also cautioned that prices could continue changing multiple times during the day as international markets remain volatile.

Oman’s gold market followed the same upward script, with bullion prices rising steadily alongside global trends. The 24K gold rate touched nearly OMR 59.95 per gram, while 22K gold hovered around OMR 55.95 per gram. Meanwhile, 18K gold traded close to OMR 44.20 per gram. Jewellery buyers in Muscat and other major cities are being advised to compare store-specific pricing carefully, as retailer premiums and craftsmanship charges can differ significantly between jewellers.

Saudi Arabia also witnessed a strong rally in retail gold prices, driven by firm international spot prices and continued geopolitical concerns. The 24K gold rate climbed to almost SAR 587.00 per gram, while 22K gold traded near SAR 536.00 per gram. The 18K category stood at SAR 439.00 per gram. Market watchers believe that a weaker US dollar and ongoing global uncertainty are keeping bullion demand elevated, with slight price differences emerging across major cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah due to local demand and jeweller margins.

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In Qatar, Doha’s gold market mirrored the broader regional surge as investors continued flocking towards safer assets. The 24K gold rate rose to approximately QAR 567.00 per gram, while 22K gold traded around QAR 522.50 per gram. The 18K category was priced near QAR 427.50 per gram. Traders noted that regional gold prices remain closely tied to daily international bullion movements, while buyers should continue factoring in additional craftsmanship and retail charges before making purchases.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Price Comparison (Middle East – 9 May, 2026)

24 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram)- May 9, 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Previous Price Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 568.50 AED 566.50 +2.00
Dubai (UAE) AED 568.50 AED 566.00–566.50 +2.00 to +2.50
Qatar QAR 567.00 QAR 285 Sharp jump*
Saudi Arabia SAR 587.00 SAR 290 Sharp jump*
Oman OMR 59.95 OMR 59.70 +0.25

*Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

22 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram)- May 9, 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Previous Price Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 526.50 AED 524.50–525.50 +1.00 to +2.00
Dubai (UAE) AED 526.50 AED 524.50 +2.00
Qatar QAR 522.50 QAR 264 Sharp jump*
Saudi Arabia SAR 536.00 SAR 268 Sharp jump*
Oman OMR 55.95 OMR 55.60 +0.35

18 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today- 9 May 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Previous Price Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 432.75 AED 431–432 +0.75 to +1.75
Dubai (UAE) AED 432.75 AED 431.00 +1.75
Qatar QAR 427.50 QAR 216 Sharp jump*
Saudi Arabia SAR 439.00 SAR 219 Sharp jump*
Oman OMR 44.20 OMR 45.20 -1.00

Gold markets in Dubai, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar remain glowing as international bullion prices rise, keeping buyers and investors busy with the yellow metal. From wedding shoppers hunting for spectacular jewellery to investors relying on gold as a safe-haven asset, the Gulf remains one of the busiest gold-buying destinations in the world.

Changes in international bullion prices, currency movements and wider economic uncertainty continue to affect regional gold prices, so buyers in the region keep a close eye on both local jewellery stores and international markets. One of the Gulf’s biggest draws for buyers remains its relatively affordable prices compared to many parts of South Asia, making it a prime destination for gold jewellery purchases and long-term investments.

Whether for weddings, festivals, family traditions, fashion or future savings, the Gulf region’s love for gold remains strong — emotionally and financially. Even during periods of market volatility, there is little sign of the region’s fascination with gold slowing down.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date Dubai (AED) Abu Dhabi (AED) Muscat (OMR) Doha (QAR) Saudi Arabia (SAR)
May 09, 2026 5,685 5,685 599 5,670 5,870
May 06, 2026 5,665 5,665 593 5,645 5,775
May 05, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
May 04, 2026 5,550 5,550 581 5,530 5,660
May 03, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
May 02, 2026 5,610 5,610 587 5,590 5,720
May 01, 2026 5,600 5,600 586 5,580 5,710
Apr 30, 2026 5,580 5,580 584 5,560 5,690
Apr 29, 2026 5,570 5,570 583 5,550 5,680
Apr 28, 2026 5,565 5,565 582 5,545 5,675
Apr 27, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
Apr 26, 2026 5,555 5,555 581 5,535 5,665
Apr 25, 2026 5,540 5,540 580 5,520 5,650
Apr 24, 2026 5,530 5,530 579 5,510 5,640
Apr 23, 2026 5,520 5,520 578 5,500 5,630

Gold Price Last 15 Days (22K, Per 10g)

Date Dubai (AED) Abu Dhabi (AED) Muscat (OMR) Doha (QAR) Saudi Arabia (SAR)
May 09, 2026 5,265 5,265 560 5,225 5,360
May 08, 2026 5,350 5,350 560 5,330 5,450
May 07, 2026 5,340 5,340 559 5,320 5,440
May 06, 2026 5,350 5,350 560 5,330 5,450
May 05, 2026 5,400 5,400 565 5,380 5,500
May 04, 2026 5,390 5,390 564 5,370 5,490
Apr 30, 2026 5,370 5,370 562 5,350 5,470
Apr 29, 2026 5,360 5,360 561 5,340 5,460
Apr 28, 2026 5,355 5,355 560 5,335 5,455
Apr 27, 2026 5,350 5,350 560 5,330 5,450
Apr 26, 2026 5,345 5,345 559 5,325 5,445
Apr 25, 2026 5,330 5,330 558 5,310 5,430
Apr 24, 2026 5,320 5,320 557 5,300 5,420
Apr 23, 2026 5,310 5,310 556 5,290 5,410
Apr 22, 2026 5,300 5,300 555 5,280 5,400

Also Read: Mother’s Day 2026 Special: How Indian Mothers Are Quietly Evolving; Help Them Turn Savings, Gold, SIPs & Side Hustles Into Financial Independence

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Tags: 22k gold rate today24k gold priceDubai gold ratesgold price todayGulf gold pricesMiddle East Gold MarketOman gold ratesQatar gold price todaySaudi Arabia gold ratesUAE gold price

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Gold Rate Today On 9 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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Gold Rate Today On 9 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 9 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 9 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 9 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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