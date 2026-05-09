Gold Price Today, 9 May 2026: Dubai Leads As India And Global Markets Stay Steady; Check Rates in Your City Now!

Gold Rates Today: Gold prices in India on May 9, 2026 are calmly holding their ground, as weekend closure keeps bullion markets in “pause mode” while buyers quietly plan their next move. In India precious metal is not just an asset, it is an emotion, tradition, and investment rolled into one shiny story. And with the weekend here, if you’re planning a purchase, consider this your quick “gold mood check” before making a glittering decision. If gold is on your shopping list today, here’s the quick sparkle check:
- National average Gold Rates Of 24K Gold (99.9%): ₹15,268 per gram | ₹1,52,680 per 10 grams
- National average Gold Rates Of 22K Gold (91.6%): ₹13,995 per gram | ₹1,39,950 per 10 grams
- National average Gold Rates Of 18K Gold (75%): ₹11,451 per gram | ₹1,14,510 per 10 grams
Gold Rates On MCX Today
What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
Gold rates in India have hit record highs as of 9 May, 2026, with 24-carat gold trading above ₹1,61,000 per 10 grams in major cities. Rates exclude 3% GST and making charges.
|City
|22K Gold (₹) (10 grams)
|24K Gold (₹)(10 grams)
|Chennai
|1,41,030
|1,53,850
|Delhi
|1,40,090
|1,52,870
|Mumbai
|1,39,940
|1,52,670
|Bangalore
|1,39,940
|1,52,670
|Hyderabad
|1,39,940
|1,52,670
|Kolkata
|1,39,940
|1,52,670
|Kerala
|1,39,940
|1,52,670
|Pune
|1,39,940
|1,52,670
- Gold price in Chennai (22K): ₹1,41,030 per 10 grams | (24K): ₹1,53,850 per 10 grams
- Gold price in Delhi (22K): ₹1,40,090 per 10 grams | (24K): ₹1,52,870 per 10 grams
- Gold price in Mumbai (22K): ₹1,39,940 per 10 grams | (24K): ₹1,52,670 per 10 grams
- Gold price in Bangalore (22K): ₹1,39,940 per 10 grams | (24K): ₹1,52,670 per 10 grams
Global Gold Rates Trends
As of 9 May, 2026, international gold rates fluctuate amid strong safe-haven demand. Dubai remains competitively priced, while other markets like the USA, Canada, and Bangladesh show higher costs in INR.
|Country
|Local Currency (per 10g)
|Estimated Rate in INR (per 10g)
|Dubai, UAE
|AED 5,685.00
|₹1,52,780
|USA
|USD 1,516.40
|₹1,46,380
|Canada
|CAD 2,073.40
|₹1,29,050
|Ireland
|EUR 1,289.40
|₹1,43,520
|Pakistan
|PKR 4,62,110
|₹1,38,750
|Bangladesh
|BDT 1,38,650
|₹1,24,780
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Also read: Gold Rises On US–Iran Peace Optimism, Eases Inflation Fears, Heads For Strong Weekly Gain…
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.