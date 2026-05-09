Gold Price Today, 9 May 2026: Dubai Leads As India And Global Markets Stay Steady; Check Rates in Your City Now!

Gold Rates Today: Gold prices in India on May 9, 2026 are calmly holding their ground, as weekend closure keeps bullion markets in “pause mode” while buyers quietly plan their next move. In India precious metal is not just an asset, it is an emotion, tradition, and investment rolled into one shiny story. And with the weekend here, if you’re planning a purchase, consider this your quick “gold mood check” before making a glittering decision. If gold is on your shopping list today, here’s the quick sparkle check:

National average Gold Rates Of 24K Gold (99.9%): ₹15,268 per gram | ₹1,52,680 per 10 grams

National average Gold Rates Of 22K Gold (91.6%): ₹13,995 per gram | ₹1,39,950 per 10 grams

National average Gold Rates Of 18K Gold (75%): ₹11,451 per gram | ₹1,14,510 per 10 grams

Gold Rates On MCX Today

The MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) closed its operations for the weekend on Saturday, May 9, 2026, which caused today’s gold rates to match the gold prices from Friday’s final trading session. On May 8, MCX gold futures for the June 2026 contract ended slightly higher, supported by global geopolitical tensions that kept investors cautious yet active. The last traded price reached ₹1,52,525 for 10 grams, which represented a rise of ₹264 or 0.17% from the previous close of ₹1,52,261. The session showed prices moving between ₹1,52,199 and ₹1,53,440, which created slight price changes that continued to happen. Gold experiences a silent weekend because markets have stopped operating, but its brightness remains fully visible.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

Gold rates in India have hit record highs as of 9 May, 2026, with 24-carat gold trading above ₹1,61,000 per 10 grams in major cities. Rates exclude 3% GST and making charges.

City 22K Gold (₹) (10 grams) 24K Gold (₹)(10 grams) Chennai 1,41,030 1,53,850 Delhi 1,40,090 1,52,870 Mumbai 1,39,940 1,52,670 Bangalore 1,39,940 1,52,670 Hyderabad 1,39,940 1,52,670 Kolkata 1,39,940 1,52,670 Kerala 1,39,940 1,52,670 Pune 1,39,940 1,52,670

Gold price in Chennai (22K): ₹1,41,030 per 10 grams | (24K): ₹1,53,850 per 10 grams

Gold price in Delhi (22K): ₹1,40,090 per 10 grams | (24K): ₹1,52,870 per 10 grams

Gold price in Mumbai (22K): ₹1,39,940 per 10 grams | (24K): ₹1,52,670 per 10 grams

Gold price in Bangalore (22K): ₹1,39,940 per 10 grams | (24K): ₹1,52,670 per 10 grams

Global Gold Rates Trends

As of 9 May, 2026, international gold rates fluctuate amid strong safe-haven demand. Dubai remains competitively priced, while other markets like the USA, Canada, and Bangladesh show higher costs in INR.

Country Local Currency (per 10g) Estimated Rate in INR (per 10g) Dubai, UAE AED 5,685.00 ₹1,52,780 USA USD 1,516.40 ₹1,46,380 Canada CAD 2,073.40 ₹1,29,050 Ireland EUR 1,289.40 ₹1,43,520 Pakistan PKR 4,62,110 ₹1,38,750 Bangladesh BDT 1,38,650 ₹1,24,780 Dubai, UAE continues to remain one of the most attractive gold-buying destinations due to lower taxation and transparent pricing structures, with gold priced at AED 5,685.00 per 10 grams (₹1,52,780) .

. USA gold rates closely follow global spot movements, reflecting strong international linkage in pricing, with rates at USD 1,516.40 per 10 grams (₹1,46,380) .

. Canada shows relatively stable pricing trends compared to other global markets, with gold at CAD 2,073.40 per 10 grams (₹1,29,050) .

. South Asian markets like Pakistan and Bangladesh show lower INR-equivalent rates due to currency valuation differences, with Pakistan at PKR 4,62,110 per 10 grams (₹1,38,750) and Bangladesh at BDT 1,38,650 per 10 grams (₹1,24,780).

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

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