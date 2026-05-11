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Home > World News > Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer

Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been transferred from prison to a Tehran hospital after authorities granted her a 'sentence suspension on heavy bail' amid serious health concerns. Her family and supporters are calling for her unconditional release, warning that her condition remains critical following reported heart complications and long term deterioration in custody.

Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer (Image: AFP)
Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer (Image: AFP)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 06:50 IST

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Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer

There have been growing concerns over the rapidly declining health of Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, who has been moved from prison to a hospital in Tehran. Iranian authorities had granted her permission to be released on so called ‘sentence suspension on heavy bail’, according to a statement from a foundation set up by her family. The transfer is the result of her family and supporters’ ongoing efforts to return her to the hospital after she suffered severe medical issues in custody, which had put her life at stake.

Where Is Narges Mohammadi Now?

She is currently being treated at Tehran Pars Hospital by her personal treatment team, the Narges Mohammadi Foundation said. She was reportedly hospitalised in Zanjan, northern Iran, for 10 days before this transfer during her prison term. Over the weekend, her husband, who lives in Paris, told AFP that she is still in ‘not favourable general condition’ and that her health situation continues to be unstable, further fueling concerns about her recovery.

Why Was Narges Mohammadi Arrested?

Mohammadi, 54, was named the 2023 Nobel Peace Price winner for her years long efforts to challenge the oppression and fight for human rights in Iran. She has been arrested and convicted several times over the years. She was arrested in 2021 and charged with ‘propaganda activity against the state’ and ‘collusion against state security’, a sentence of 13 years which she has always refused. Her legal woes escalated further in early 2025 when she was sentenced to another seven and a half years on related charges by a Revolutionary Court.

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Narges Mohammadi’s Condition Now

Her condition has been a concern for her family and legal representatives on numerous occasions. She reportedly has lost about 20 kilograms during her time in prison, is very weak and has trouble speaking. Her attorney also said that she collapsed with a suspected heart attack earlier this year and was found unconscious by other inmates. In late 2024 she was released on medical grounds, but shortly afterwards was re arrested as a result of ‘provocative remarks’ as described by the authorities. Her foundation is now asking for her continued medical treatment, but also for her unconditional release from prison, saying all charges against her should be dropped in full as well.

Also Read: Iran Threatens “Strong Response” To French, British Warships In Strait Of Hormuz

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Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer

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Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer
Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer
Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer
Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Laureate Granted Bail And Hospital Transfer

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