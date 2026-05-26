Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Conducts ‘Self-Defence Strikes’ Against Iran

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US President Shares AI image Of Obama vs Trump's Iran Policy

US IRAN LIVE BLOG

The United States is ready to “go into very serious talks” if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz to resume its nuclear programme, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the New York Times. The comments indicated that Washington could be prepared for a gradual process and install a temporary agreement that does not directly deal with Iran’s efforts to build nuclear weapons.

During a short interview with the newspaper in New Delhi, Rubio said, “you can’t do a nuclear thing in 72 hours on the back of a napkin.

United States President Donald Trump has added another condition just days after Rubio commented on progress made in talks for an agreement with Iran over its nuclear program. He now has Middle East nations such as Iran on his wish list to sign the Abraham Accords as part of any deal.

On the other hand, Iran’s ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, about 30 days after striking a peace deal with the US, according to Nikkei. Right now, both sides are hashing out the details. The plan goes like this: once they agree to end the fighting, Iran starts clearing mines from the strait. After that month’s work, ships from anywhere can sail through without worrying about safety, and Iran won’t charge transit fees anymore.

The ceasefire, which kicked off in early April, would get a 60-day extension. During those two months, negotiators plan to dive into talks about Iran’s nuclear program.

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