Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Conducts ‘Self-Defence Strikes’ Against Iran

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US President Shares AI image Of Obama vs Trump's Iran Policy
The United States is ready to “go into very serious talks” if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz to resume its nuclear programme, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the New York Times. The comments indicated that Washington could be prepared for a gradual process and install a temporary agreement that does not directly deal with Iran’s efforts to build nuclear weapons.
During a short interview with the newspaper in New Delhi, Rubio said, “you can’t do a nuclear thing in 72 hours on the back of a napkin.
United States President Donald Trump has added another condition just days after Rubio commented on progress made in talks for an agreement with Iran over its nuclear program. He now has Middle East nations such as Iran on his wish list to sign the Abraham Accords as part of any deal.
On the other hand, Iran’s ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, about 30 days after striking a peace deal with the US, according to Nikkei. Right now, both sides are hashing out the details. The plan goes like this: once they agree to end the fighting, Iran starts clearing mines from the strait. After that month’s work, ships from anywhere can sail through without worrying about safety, and Iran won’t charge transit fees anymore.
The ceasefire, which kicked off in early April, would get a 60-day extension. During those two months, negotiators plan to dive into talks about Iran’s nuclear program.
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“The United States forces launched self-defence operations against Iranian targets in southern Iran today as a means of protecting our own personnel against dangers posed by Iranian forces. The Iranian targets were mainly missile-firing bases as well as Iranian vessels trying to lay mines,” Capt Tim Hawkins of USCENTCOM said to Fox News.
Following strikes against missile bases and boats in southern Iran, AI photo of Obama versus Trump’s Iran policy put up by US president.
According to Iranian news station SNN, there have been fatalities after a US and Israeli attack on Larak Island, which is located south of the Strait of Hormuz. As mentioned in the article, some of the people who died in the strike included Abbas Eslami, Ghodrat Zarangari, and Abdolreza Golzari. It is yet unclear how many people lost their lives because of the attack, but there were rumours that they belonged to the IRGC.