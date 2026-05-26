CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts, Physics And Chemistry Marks To Be Revised

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has acknowledged that it had been sharing Class 12 answer sheets that were not evaluated and correctly posted on the Online Script Monitoring (OSM) system after complaints from students on social media. The board has now notified that the marks of two students will be readjusted for errors from physics and chemistry answer sheets. The controversy began when a Class 12 student named Vedant pointed out on social media that the physics answer sheet CBSE had uploaded on its OSM portal did not belong to him. The student’s post on X soon went all over the internet, raising questions about the CBSE’s post-result verification and re-evaluation process. The board later apologised for the discrepancy.

What was the CBSE Physics answer sheet controversy

The CBSE controversy began when a Class 12 student named Vedant posted screenshots and details of answer sheets that were evaluated by the CBSE after the student had applied for photocopies. The student said the posting on the CBSE portal’s Physics answer sheet did not belong to him.

The student said he was shocked to notice differences in handwriting and the answers provided, fearing his answer script may not have been evaluated correctly. The incident triggered worry for students and parents, mostly relating to the veracity of the board’s digital verification processes, particularly around the re-evaluation period, which can have an impact on university admissions and counselling.

How did CBSE react to the answer sheet mismatch issue

In the wake of the social media uproar, CBSE reached out to the student and acknowledged the mistake. In an email to Vedant, the board attached what it claimed to be his correct physics answer book and confirmed that his marks would be amended.

According to the board, it notified the student that the revised result would show his corrected physics marks soon. The incident was a rare public admission by the board over discrepancies in answer sheet handling post-result re-evaluation. Sources had also mentioned that CBSE had given top priority to the issue after the escalating gains online.

Was there another CBSE answer sheet complaint

Soon after the physics controversy went viral, another student posted about an alleged issue concerning a chemistry answer sheet and its evaluation process. The student shared his concerns, claiming that the board later addressed and accepted the alleged issue concerning the chemistry answer sheet as well.

The student added that the board had come to his rescue and he would be waiting for a response. Not much detail was shared about the alleged issue concerning the chemistry answer sheet. However, it has already sparked concern around CBSE’s evaluation and verification system.

What does the controversy mean for CBSE students

The incidents shed light on the ongoing concerns around the board’s post-result procedures, such as photocopies of the answer sheet, mark verification and re-evaluation requests. They also raised the question of whether similar concerns were overlooked by other candidates who may not have noticed any discrepancies. The board had shared that it had set up a dedicated team to handle complaints and concerns regarding the board results shared on social media platforms.

Both incidents will only add fuel to the fire, with CBSE’s decision to re-evaluate marks leading to debates around accountability and safeguards in the digital evaluation system. The concern is worth noting as lakhs of students base their admission to higher education institutions on the board scores and it refers back to the importance of transparency and accuracy in the examination assessment process.

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