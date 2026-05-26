LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar 7-Eleven Japan
LIVE TV
Home > India News > New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version

New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version

UIDAI has announced that the old mAadhaar app will soon be discontinued and replaced with a new Aadhaar app featuring QR-based verification, face authentication, biometric controls and enhanced digital security for users accessing Aadhaar services on smartphones.

New Aadhar App details (IMAGE: X)
New Aadhar App details (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 09:09 IST

NEW AADHAAR APP: The government has recently declared that the old mAadhaar app will be discontinued at a time when Aadhaar services will be conducted from smartphones in the future. The development comes as a step to enhance security, control over personal data and a more modern system of digital verification for the users across the country by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar’s official Twitter handle announced the switch and invited users to the new Aadhaar app in a post on X. The social media post read, “mAadhaar will discontinue soon. Download the new Aadhaar App and experience faster access, smarter features & enjoy services at your fingertips. It is designed to make your Aadhaar experience simpler and more convenient than ever.”

What’s new in the mAadhaar app?

The most significant addition is the secure QR-based Aadhaar sharing. The feature has been designed to help with the process of face-to-face verification at the service counters of hotels, hospitals, government offices and other establishments. This time, a QR verification is being introduced in place of the exposure of complete Aadhaar data, where only the required data will be shared.

Will the authentication change? 

A significant enhancement to the authentication system, too. Previously, access to Aadhaar was mainly dependent on OTP, which would be received via SMS. The new app will come with additional identity verification layers. In addition to OTPs, users might require face authentication and QR verification, depending on the service they are accessing. This is being rolled out to minimise misuse and enhance the security of access to digital identities.

You Might Be Interested In

In addition to that, the app provides users with increased control over their biometric data. Users can now lock or control fingerprint, face and iris authentication data directly in the app. UIDAI feels this will minimise the risk of unauthorised access particularly on shared and public devices.

How to activate the new Aadhaar App

The onboarding process of the new Aadhaar app is a bit more detailed than the previous mAadhaar onboarding. Users have to download the official “Aadhaar” app from trusted app stores such as the Play Store. Once they choose the language they like, they need to enter the mobile number associated with their Aadhaar account and then confirm the number by entering the OTP received.

During the installation process, some users may require face authentication as well. After completing this, they will be able to set a PIN, set biometric unlock before entering their Aadhaar number and undergo a further OTP verification. There is a multi-step setup process in order to verify a user’s identity at various steps, not relying on a single method of login.

ALSO READ: Good News For Aadhaar Users: Don’t Pay ₹75 Yet, Update Your Card Online For Free, UIDAI Extends Service Deadline; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version
Tags: aadhaar apphome-hero-pos-10latest india newsmAadhaar appnew aadhaar app

RELATED News

Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured

New Karnataka CM Soon? Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar’s Delhi Visit Sparks Leadership Change Speculation

Dr Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business Investee Company Branded Factory Launches Mega Retail Outlet in Vadodara

Karnataka Business Awards 2026 Successfully Honors Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs in Bengaluru

Do Padma Award 2026 Winners Receive Cash Prizes? Here’s What Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, R Madhavan And Other Awardees Actually Get

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell

CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts, Physics And Chemistry Marks To Be Revised

WWE RAW (25 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Signs Tribal Combat Contract, Oba Femi Threatens To Finish Brock Lesnar

Wall Street Today: Futures Jump After Holiday Break; Tech Strength, Calm Geopolitics, Falling Oil Drive Global Optimism

New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version

NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers

Did Trump Ignore Pakistan PM? Asim Munir Named, Shehbaz Sharif Missing In Abraham Accords Post

Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Official Website, Direct Link and Steps to Download Result

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 26: Nifty Eyes 24,400 On Expiry Day; Will Banks And Auto Drive Another Rally?

New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version
New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version
New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version
New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version

QUICK LINKS