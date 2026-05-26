New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version

NEW AADHAAR APP: The government has recently declared that the old mAadhaar app will be discontinued at a time when Aadhaar services will be conducted from smartphones in the future. The development comes as a step to enhance security, control over personal data and a more modern system of digital verification for the users across the country by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar’s official Twitter handle announced the switch and invited users to the new Aadhaar app in a post on X. The social media post read, “mAadhaar will discontinue soon. Download the new Aadhaar App and experience faster access, smarter features & enjoy services at your fingertips. It is designed to make your Aadhaar experience simpler and more convenient than ever.”

What’s new in the mAadhaar app?

The most significant addition is the secure QR-based Aadhaar sharing. The feature has been designed to help with the process of face-to-face verification at the service counters of hotels, hospitals, government offices and other establishments. This time, a QR verification is being introduced in place of the exposure of complete Aadhaar data, where only the required data will be shared.

Will the authentication change?

A significant enhancement to the authentication system, too. Previously, access to Aadhaar was mainly dependent on OTP, which would be received via SMS. The new app will come with additional identity verification layers. In addition to OTPs, users might require face authentication and QR verification, depending on the service they are accessing. This is being rolled out to minimise misuse and enhance the security of access to digital identities.

In addition to that, the app provides users with increased control over their biometric data. Users can now lock or control fingerprint, face and iris authentication data directly in the app. UIDAI feels this will minimise the risk of unauthorised access particularly on shared and public devices.

How to activate the new Aadhaar App

The onboarding process of the new Aadhaar app is a bit more detailed than the previous mAadhaar onboarding. Users have to download the official “Aadhaar” app from trusted app stores such as the Play Store. Once they choose the language they like, they need to enter the mobile number associated with their Aadhaar account and then confirm the number by entering the OTP received.

During the installation process, some users may require face authentication as well. After completing this, they will be able to set a PIN, set biometric unlock before entering their Aadhaar number and undergo a further OTP verification. There is a multi-step setup process in order to verify a user’s identity at various steps, not relying on a single method of login.

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