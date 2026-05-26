WI vs SL 2026: Sri Lanka Announce ODI, T20I and Test Squads for West Indies Tour; Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva Named Captains

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: The teams for Sri Lanka’s forthcoming tour of the West Indies have been announced; all three formats will be included in the series. All-rounder Kamindu Mendis will be the vice-captain in the two white-ball formats, while seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis has been named captain for both the ODI and T20I squads. Dhananjaya de Silva will captain the team for the Test series, while Kamindu Mendis will serve as vice captain again.

WI vs SL: Sri Lanka goes with a mix of experience and fresh blood

The ODI squad features the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera, strengthening the bowling attack. Young batting prospects Kamil Mishara and Pavan Rathnayake have also earned selection as Sri Lanka continues to build towards the next ICC cycle. The red-ball squad includes experienced names such as Dinesh Chandimal, Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara, alongside uncapped and fringe players as Sri Lanka look to add important points in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. They currently occupy the fourth spot in the standings, with a win and a draw in two Tests. Selectors have also rewarded domestic performers, including Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha, with places in the touring party.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Fixtures

Match Date Time Venue West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI 3rd June, 2026, Wednesday 9:30 AM (Local)

8: 00 PM (Sri Lanka Time) Sabina Park, Kingston West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI 7th June, 2026, Sunday 2:30 PM (Local)

1: 00 AM (Sri Lanka Time) Sabina Park, Kingston West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI 9th June, 2026, Tuesday 2:30 PM (Local)

1: 00 AM (Sri Lanka Time) Sabina Park, Kingston West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I 12th June, 2026, Friday 7:30 PM (Local)

6: 00 AM (Sri Lanka Time) Sabina Park, Kingston West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I 14th June, 2026, Sunday 8:30 PM (Local)

6: 00 AM (Sri Lanka Time) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I 15th June, 2026, Monday 8:30 PM (Local)

6: 00 AM (Sri Lanka Time) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test 25th – 29th June, 2026, Thursday – Monday 10:00 AM (Local)

7: 30 PM (Sri Lanka Time) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test 3rd – 7th July, 2026, Friday – Tuesday 10:00 AM (Local)

7: 30 PM (Sri Lanka Time) Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound

Sri Lanka Squads to face West Indies

Sri Lanka ODI Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (C), Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan

Sri Lanka T20I Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara

Sri Lanka Test Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Isitha Wijesundara, Kasun Rajitha

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