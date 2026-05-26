Gold, Silver Prices Today, May 26: Gold Holds Near ₹16,000 Per Gram In India, Silver Slips; Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru And More

Gold and Silver Prices Today, May 26, 2026: Gold prices hold firm in Indian markets on May 26, and the rates for 24K gold are hovering close to 16,000 a gram even as bullion markets slump internationally. Decline in global yields and U.S. dollar-backed local markets. But the strengthening of the geopolitical outlook limited a much larger upside. In silver, physical markets are seen correcting marginally, while futures trade sees a larger correction with investors divesting some of their safe-haven holdings.

Gold price in India today

Gold rates in India went up marginally on Tuesday across purity categories.

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 Gram ₹15,939 (+1) ₹14,611 (+1) ₹11,955 (+1) 8 Gram ₹1,27,512 (+8) ₹1,16,888 (+8) ₹95,640 (+8) 10 Gram ₹1,59,390 (+10) ₹1,46,110 (+10) ₹1,19,550 (+10) 100 Gram ₹15,93,900 (+100) ₹14,61,100 (+100) ₹11,95,500 (+100)

(Source: Good Returns | Rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other local levies.)

Which Indian cities have the highest prices for gold today?

Chennai continued to be expensive relative to most other major cities.

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹16,125 ₹14,781 ₹12,401 Mumbai ₹15,939 ₹14,611 ₹11,955 Delhi ₹15,954 ₹14,626 ₹11,965 Kolkata ₹15,939 ₹14,611 ₹11,955 Bangalore ₹15,939 ₹14,611 ₹11,955 Hyderabad ₹15,939 ₹14,611 ₹11,955 Kerala ₹15,939 ₹14,611 ₹11,955 Pune ₹15,939 ₹14,611 ₹11,955 Vadodara ₹15,944 ₹14,616 ₹11,960 Ahmedabad ₹15,944 ₹14,616 ₹11,960

(Source: Good Returns | The rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS & other local charges.)

What’s supporting gold prices today?

Three major triggers supported domestic gold prices:

A softer dollar provided support to bullions globally.

The decline in US Treasury yields lowers the opportunity cost for holding gold (non-interest-bearing assets).

A cooling geopolitical scenario and a potential road map to a US-Iran deal increased overall market sentiment.

In addition to this, an appreciation in the rupee restricted an exponential rise in domestic prices despite favourable global factors.

Global profit booking drags gold and silver prices lower

Global bullion markets retreated in initial trading after a recent jump.

Precious Metal Current Price (Per Ounce) Change ($) Change (%) Trend Spot Gold $4,542.61 -$28.87 -0.63% ▼ Lower Spot Silver $76.89 -$1.33 -1.71% ▼ Lower

The fall was driven by profit booking and lower safe-haven demand as investors rotated into risk assets on improving sentiment.

Silver price today in India: Steady correction continues

Silver prices were largely unchanged with a slight downside bias.

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG Chennai ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Mumbai ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Delhi ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Kolkata ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Bangalore ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Hyderabad ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Kerala ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Pune ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Vadodara ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Ahmedabad ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900

(Source: Good Returns | Rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other local charges.)

MCX gold & silver futures drop in early trade

Domestic bullion futures followed global softness.

MCX Gold July futures fell ₹737 or 0.46% to ₹1,58,344 per 10 grams (9:33 AM IST)

MCX Silver futures dropped ₹3,809 or 1.38% to ₹2,72,907 per kg (9:34 AM IST)

Corrections suggest short-term caution after the recent rally; however, the trend still reacts to dollar fluctuations, world yields and geopolitical headlines.

10-day gold price trend – What happened?

But gold is not far from historical peaks even with intermittent corrections. Let’s take a look at the gold price in the last ten days.

Date 24K Gold 22K Gold May 26, 2026 ₹15,939 (+1) ₹14,611 (+1) May 25, 2026 ₹15,938 (+32) ₹14,610 (+30) May 24, 2026 ₹15,906 (0) ₹14,580 (0) May 23, 2026 ₹15,906 (-43) ₹14,580 (-40) May 22, 2026 ₹15,949 (-44) ₹14,620 (-40) May 21, 2026 ₹15,993 (+49) ₹14,660 (+45) May 20, 2026 ₹15,944 (+240) ₹14,615 (+220) May 19, 2026 ₹15,704 (+82) ₹14,395 (+75) May 18, 2026 ₹15,622 (-71) ₹14,320 (-65) May 17, 2026 ₹15,693 (0) ₹14,385 (0)

(Source: Good Returns | Rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other local charges.)

The move points to buyers that are indeed buying on the dips, though volatility will continue to be strong.

10-day silver price trend – What happened?

Let’s take a look at the gold price in the last ten days.

Date 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG May 26, 2026 ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 (-₹100) May 25, 2026 ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 (0) May 24, 2026 ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 (0) May 23, 2026 ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 (0) May 22, 2026 ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 (0) May 21, 2026 ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 (+₹5,000) May 20, 2026 ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 (-₹5,000) May 19, 2026 ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 (-₹5,000) May 18, 2026 ₹2,900 ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000 (+₹10,000) May 17, 2026 ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 (0)

What next for gold & silver? Triggers that investors can watch out for

The metal is supported by the macro tailwinds that it currently possesses – a weak dollar and falling bond yields are helping gold move up; however, a rise in risk appetite and a strengthening Indian rupee seem to be putting a lid on any new upside. The white metal, on the other hand, appears slightly more vulnerable to near-term profit booking; however, traders will focus on global yields, currencies and global political developments for fresh direction.

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