Is Dubai International Airport Shutting Down? World’s Busiest Airport To Relocate To Al Maktoum In This Year

DUBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: The world’s busiest international airport, i.e. the Dubai International Airport, is to be closed in the near future and moved to another location. Dubai Airport’s CEO, Paul Griffiths, has announced that all services will gradually be transferred to the brand new Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai. The megaproject, estimated to be around £25.8 billion (Dhs128 billion), will see Al Maktoum International Airport eventually become the world’s largest capacity airport with a capacity of 260 million visitors per year.

When is Dubai International Airport shutting down?

Once DXB is fully loaded in 2032, operations will shift to Al Maktoum International Airport, as per Time Out. The publication reported that it will likely not be finished until around 2057 for the entire Al Maktoum project. At this point, Al Maktoum is expected to be the world’s largest airport with a capacity of around 260 million. There is no official plan as yet to redevelop the DXB site.

Dubai Airports CEO, Paul Griffiths, reiterated these plans, saying: “There is little sense in operating two major hubs with such close proximity to one another. “We will move every single service to DWC. By then, every single asset at DXB will be close to the end of its useful operating role, so the economics of keeping DXB open will not be possible unless we invest a huge amount of money.”

How many times was Dubai International Airport attacked during US-IRAN war?

According to reports, DIA has been attacked/affected at least three times during the 2026 Iran-US-Israel conflict. The first big incident was on February 28, 2026, when Iranian attacks resulted in some damage to a concourse and four employees were injured.

Other drone-related attacks occurred on March 7 and March 16 and resulted in temporary bans on flying and fires in fuel tanks near the airport. Earlier claims also made by Yemen’s Houthis in 2018 of an attack on Dubai airport were denied by UAE authorities and not confirmed by anyone independently. Thus, the 2026 strikes are broadly considered as confirmed attacks or attacks causing disruptions.

When did Dubai International Airport open?

Dubai International Airport was established on 30 September 1960. The construction of Dubai International Airport was commissioned in 1959 by Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who was the ruler of Dubai at the time.

It aimed at realising Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum’s goal of developing Dubai into an international trading and transport center. At first, the airport only had a gravel runway and a small building that could accommodate planes such as the Douglas DC-3. However, through the years, Dubai International Airport has grown to become one of the largest airports in the world.

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