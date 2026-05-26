Gold Rate Today On 26 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 26 May 2026: Gold prices across the Middle East edged slightly lower today as global bullion markets reacted to rising oil prices, fresh geopolitical tensions, and renewed uncertainty surrounding the latest US military developments in the region. Spot gold traded near USD 4,541.79 per ounce, keeping GCC retail markets highly sensitive to every global headline. Despite the mild pullback, gold prices remain elevated across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, reflecting continued safe-haven demand. Traders and buyers across the Gulf are closely watching crude oil movements, US–Iran developments, inflation expectations, and dollar strength, all of which continue driving day-to-day volatility in regional gold markets.

United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

Gold prices in Dubai remained slightly softer but still elevated overall, with 24K gold trading near AED 549.75 per gram. Retail demand stayed steady as buyers monitored global geopolitical developments, crude oil movements, and international spot gold fluctuations. Dubai continues attracting strong jewellery and investment-related gold purchases despite volatile global market sentiment.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia gold prices remained firm, with 24K gold hovering near SAR 567 per gram. Local bullion markets stayed cautious as investors tracked oil prices and regional geopolitical tensions. Demand for physical gold and jewellery purchases remained active, while safe-haven buying continued supporting elevated price levels across the Kingdom’s retail market.

Oman

Gold prices in Oman remained relatively stable, with 24K gold near OMR 57.70 per gram. Local markets continued reacting cautiously to global bullion movements, oil price swings, and ongoing Middle East tensions. Retail demand stayed moderate as buyers waited for clearer direction from international markets before making larger purchasing decisions.

Qatar

Qatar’s gold market showed mild fluctuations, with 24K gold trading around QAR 550.50 per gram. Retail buyers remained attentive to global spot gold trends and geopolitical headlines impacting regional market sentiment. Despite minor intraday volatility, gold prices stayed historically elevated, supported by persistent uncertainty across international financial and energy markets.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s bullion market stayed slightly volatile, with 24K gold priced near KWD 46.06 per gram. Investors continued watching international gold prices, dollar movements, and energy market developments for short-term direction. Despite the recent dip, overall gold valuations remained elevated as geopolitical uncertainty sustained strong safe-haven interest globally.

Bahrain

Bahrain gold prices witnessed limited movement, with 24K gold trading around BHD 55.90 per gram. Market sentiment remained cautious amid fluctuating global spot prices and rising geopolitical uncertainty. Jewellery buyers and investors alike closely monitored regional developments, while safe-haven interest continued supporting overall bullion demand across the kingdom.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Rate Today (26 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 26, 2026

Country 18K Gold 22K Gold 24K Gold Currency UAE 418.25 509.00 549.75 AED Saudi Arabia 424.00 518.00 567.00 SAR Qatar 415.20 507.50 550.50 QAR Oman 44.10 53.90 57.70 OMR Bahrain 42.70 52.20 55.90 BHD Kuwait 34.60 42.26 46.06 KWD

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate Ounce Rate Buy Rate Sell Rate May 26, 2026 (Today) AED 549.75 AED 509.00 AED 17,095.00 AED 509.00 AED 549.75 May 25, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50 May 24, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50 May 23, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50 May 22, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50 May 21, 2026 AED 545.41 AED 500.63 AED 16,962.25 AED 500.63 AED 545.41 May 20, 2026 AED 542.25 AED 502.00 AED 16,402.06 AED 492.25 AED 542.25 May 19, 2026 AED 556.00 AED 556.00 AED 585.00 AED 554.00 AED 570.00 May 18, 2026 AED 547.25 AED 506.75 AED 17,019.47 AED 506.75 AED 547.25 May 17, 2026 AED 547.00 AED 506.50 AED 17,011.00 AED 506.00 AED 546.50 May 16, 2026 AED 548.86 AED 503.12 AED 17,071.45 AED 503.12 AED 548.86 May 15, 2026 AED 566.50 AED 524.75 AED 593.00 AED 564.50 AED 577.50 May 14, 2026 AED 566.50 AED 524.75 AED 592.00 AED 563.75 AED 576.00 May 13, 2026 AED 566.25 AED 524.25 AED 595.00 AED 564.00 AED 567.94 May 12, 2026 AED 567.50 AED 567.50 AED 603.00 AED 568.00 AED 586.00 (Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)

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