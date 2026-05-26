FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare

FIFA World Cup 2026: Before Argentina’s defense of the World Cup, Lionel Messi gave his national team a big scare when he limped out of his last club match before the tournament. It seemed like the worst possible outcome when the captain, who has been in top form, came off the field holding his left hamstring. Inter Miami almost immediately gave a brief that no major damage had been detected. Although the first signs were scary, the club didn’t announce his return date. With the World Cup closing in, the Argentine side will monitor the progress of Messi’s healing very closely and will want their talisman back in perfect shape. After gripping the back of his thigh after a free kick, Messi, 38, exited Sunday’s 6-4 Major League Soccer triumph over the Philadelphia Union in the 73rd minute.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Injury Update by Inter Miami

In a statement released by Inter Miami, the MLS club gave a huge update on Lionel Messi. The club reassured the millions of fans who wish to see their favourite player in action for his sixth FIFA World Cup that Messi is set to recover in time before the mega event. In their statement, Inter Miami said, “Inter Miami CF’s captain had to leave the field yesterday, Sunday, May 24, during the match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort. After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring. The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress.”

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi in Argentina’s Squad?

While there has been no confirmation from Lionel Messi if he will feature in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, his name being present in the provisional squad has given hope to the fans of him featuring in yet another World Cup. Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina remains as one of the few teams to have not named their official FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. The announcement could be only a couple of days away, with the deadline to name the official squad being 1st June.

All eyes would be on Messi as Argentina aims to defend its title. In 2022, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner famously led Argentina to their third World Cup victory in Qatar by putting up a series of outstanding performances and winning the Golden Ball. As Argentina gets ready to defend its championship in 2026, Messi is likely to skipper the team once more. The renowned forward would make his sixth World Cup appearance for his nation if he is chosen for the final squad, which will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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