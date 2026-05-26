LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare

Argentina Squad: Lionel Messi sparked FIFA World Cup 2026 fears after suffering a hamstring injury during Inter Miami’s MLS clash against Philadelphia Union. However, Inter Miami confirmed no serious damage, boosting Argentina’s hopes of having their captain fit for the World Cup title defense.

Lionel Messi set to regain fitness ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@InterMiamiCF
Lionel Messi set to regain fitness ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@InterMiamiCF

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 10:02 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Before Argentina’s defense of the World Cup, Lionel Messi gave his national team a big scare when he limped out of his last club match before the tournament. It seemed like the worst possible outcome when the captain, who has been in top form, came off the field holding his left hamstring. Inter Miami almost immediately gave a brief that no major damage had been detected. Although the first signs were scary, the club didn’t announce his return date. With the World Cup closing in, the Argentine side will monitor the progress of Messi’s healing very closely and will want their talisman back in perfect shape. After gripping the back of his thigh after a free kick, Messi, 38, exited Sunday’s 6-4 Major League Soccer triumph over the Philadelphia Union in the 73rd minute.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Injury Update by Inter Miami

In a statement released by Inter Miami, the MLS club gave a huge update on Lionel Messi. The club reassured the millions of fans who wish to see their favourite player in action for his sixth FIFA World Cup that Messi is set to recover in time before the mega event. In their statement, Inter Miami said, “Inter Miami CF’s captain had to leave the field yesterday, Sunday, May 24, during the match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort. After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring. The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress.”

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi in Argentina’s Squad?

While there has been no confirmation from Lionel Messi if he will feature in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, his name being present in the provisional squad has given hope to the fans of him featuring in yet another World Cup. Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina remains as one of the few teams to have not named their official FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. The announcement could be only a couple of days away, with the deadline to name the official squad being 1st June. 

You Might Be Interested In

All eyes would be on Messi as Argentina aims to defend its title. In 2022, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner famously led Argentina to their third World Cup victory in Qatar by putting up a series of outstanding performances and winning the Golden Ball. As Argentina gets ready to defend its championship in 2026, Messi is likely to skipper the team once more. The renowned forward would make his sixth World Cup appearance for his nation if he is chosen for the final squad, which will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare
Tags: ArgentinaArgentina captainFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026inter miamilionel messiLionel Messi injury

RELATED News

WWE RAW (25 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Signs Tribal Combat Contract, Oba Femi Threatens To Finish Brock Lesnar

NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers

WWE Raw[May 25, 2026]: Oba Femi Opens Show, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns & Jacob Fatu Sign Contract And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Qualifier 1 vs Gujarat Titans in Dharamshala? Captain Rajat Patidar Breaks Silence

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rates In Middle East Today On Bakra Eid; Check out NOW!

Gold, Silver Rates Today On May 26

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare

Is Dubai International Airport Shutting Down? World’s Busiest Airport To Relocate To Al Maktoum In This Year

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell

CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts, Physics And Chemistry Marks To Be Revised

Wall Street Today: Futures Jump After Holiday Break; Tech Strength, Calm Geopolitics, Falling Oil Drive Global Optimism

New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version

Did Trump Ignore Pakistan PM? Asim Munir Named, Shehbaz Sharif Missing In Abraham Accords Post

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare
FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare
FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare
FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare

QUICK LINKS