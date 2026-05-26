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Home > Education News > DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Released at drdo.gov.in, Direct Link to Download STA-B And Technician-A Scorecard

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Released at drdo.gov.in, Direct Link to Download STA-B And Technician-A Scorecard

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has officially announced the CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 for the Tier 1 examination conducted for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A posts.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 10:36 IST

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has declared the CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 for the Tier 1 examination for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A posts. The candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check the result online through the official DRDO website. The result has been announced on May 25 along with the eligibility, qualifying status and marks of the candidate. Candidates who have qualified for the Tier 1 examination can now proceed to the next level of the recruitment process, which includes the Tier 2 examination and skill tests for certain posts. The recruitment procedure has been carried out under the leadership of the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), which is responsible for the technical and administrative recruitment for DRDO laboratories and establishments across the country.

How to download DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 online

Candidates can log in to the official DRDO website and enter login details to access their scorecards. Holders are advised to keep their application number and date of birth handy before checking the results.

To download the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026, follow these steps:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Go to the official DRDO website
  • Select the “What’s new” option from the homepage
  • Click on CEPTAM-11 recruitment link for Technician-A and STA-B posts
  • Click on “DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026” option
  • Choose the post you applied for
  • Enter application no, and date of birth
  • Click submission for result
  • Download your scorecard for your reference

Candidates should cross-check all the details provided on result, including result obtained and post applied for.

What information is provided in DRDO CEPTAM 11 scorecard

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 scorecard holds data such as for the performance of the candidate in tier 1 examination.

The result pdf will be having:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number / application number
  • Post you applied for
  • Marks you have secured
  • Qualifying or Not
  • Next step instructions

The candidatete should immediately get in touch with the recruitment authorities if he/she has spotted any mistake in the scorecard or personal information.

What Happens After DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026

Those who qualify the Tier 1 examination will now be required to attend the Tier 2 Computer Based Test (CBT 2) which is an important component of the final interview process. For Technician-A posts, those shortlisted will have to give a Trade Test after the CBT 2. Candidate selection for Senior Technical Assistant-B posts will be inconsequentially based on the Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations.

The DRDO will soon tend to announce the Tier 2 examination schedule and admit card and further details on its official portal. Candidates should regularly check all DRDO-related recruitment notifications and exam dates on the official website.

Why is DRDO CEPTAM recruitment Important

The DRDO CEPTAM recruitment examination sees thousands of aspirants every year keen to work in one of the top defence research organisations in India. The screening process is an endeavour to fulfil the requirement in the workforce for technical and scientific support staff for the laboratories of DRDO, engaged in advanced defence technologies, aeronautics systems, and engineering research of electronics and electronic equipment.

The notification of the results of CEPTAM 11 is a “golden opportunity” for the candidates looking to get a job in the public-sector company. As the next level of recruitment has been scheduled, the candidates should now be more alert in studying for the Tier 2 examination and the other screening tests. 

Also Read: Live Updates: Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Official Result Direct Link, CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts

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DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Released at drdo.gov.in, Direct Link to Download STA-B And Technician-A Scorecard

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DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Released at drdo.gov.in, Direct Link to Download STA-B And Technician-A Scorecard
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Released at drdo.gov.in, Direct Link to Download STA-B And Technician-A Scorecard
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Released at drdo.gov.in, Direct Link to Download STA-B And Technician-A Scorecard
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Released at drdo.gov.in, Direct Link to Download STA-B And Technician-A Scorecard

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