‘Cannot Be Trusted’: Pakistan Rejects Signing Abraham Accords After Trump’s Push

According to Pakistani media, Pakistan has declined to sign the Abraham Accords, with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif saying that Islamabad would not back any deal that goes against the nation’s ‘fundamental ideologies’. Asif was questioned about Pakistan’s potential to ratify the Abraham Accords in an interview with Pakistani station Samaa TV in response to alleged pressure and diplomatic signals from US President Donald Trump. ‘In my opinion, we shouldn’t sign any agreement that goes against our core beliefs’. During the interview, Asif stated.

What Did Khawaja Muhammad Asif Say?

‘How will you sit down with those people whose word cannot be trusted even for a single day?’ the Pakistani Defence Minister said, casting doubt on the viability of engagement with Israel. ‘We have a very clear stance that this is not acceptable to us,’ he continued, restating Islamabad’s long-standing stance on the matter. Asif further emphasised Pakistan’s rejection to accept the Jewish state (Israel) by citing the country’s passport policy. ‘And secondly, on our passports, we are the only country whose passports don’t even include Israel’s name,’ he stated. Earlier on Monday (local time), US President Donald Trump pushed for several Muslim and Arab nations to join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional settlement tied to the potential deal with Tehran, while noting that the negotiations with the Islamic Republic were ‘proceeding nicely’.

Trump’s Truth Social Post

In a long post on Truth Social, Trump urged nations including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain to sign the Abraham Accords at the same time, claiming that the proposed agreement might become a ‘Historic Event’ for the Middle East. The negotiations are going well with the Islamic Republic of Iran! Trump added, ‘It will only be a Great Deal for everyone or, no Deal at all’, threatening to go ‘Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before’ if a deal cannot be reached. Trump asserted that Saudi Arabia and Qatar should immediately join the accords after a deal is reached with Iran and said other countries should follow. He further suggested that Iran itself could eventually become part of the framework if a deal with the United States is successfully concluded.

Why Abraham Accords Matter To Trump?

According to Trump, the Abraham Accords had delivered a ‘Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM’ to existing members, which he listed as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and Kazakhstan. ‘The Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East,’ he stated in his post. ‘In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords,’ he added. Trump stated that the matter followed his discussion with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, among others.

What Are Abraham Accords?

Calling it potentially ‘the most important Deal’ in the region’s history, Trump said he had instructed his representatives to begin the process of expanding the Abraham Accords to additional nations. The Abraham Accords are landmark US-mediated agreements signed in 2020 that led to the normalisation of diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and multiple Arab countries.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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