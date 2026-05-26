Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI FIR Reveals Retired Judge Giribala Singh Demanded ₹2 Lakh During Vidai

TWISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE: Shocking new details have emerged in the Twisha Sharma death case. Now, since CBI has taken over the case, it has been revealed that Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, demanded Rs 2 lakh at the time of ‘vidai’ for her son Samarth Singh, who married Twisha in December. This is part of the charges against the former judge in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI has filed an FIR in the Twisha Sharma mystery death case as it took over the case from the Bhopal Police. The agency has registered a case of dowry death, and its officials have started an investigation after reaching Bhopal.

CBI reveals new details

As per reports, the agency has filed a case against the accused under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The FIR dated 25 May 2026 states that Twisha Sharma got married on 9 December 2025 with Samarth Singh. The in-laws have been accused of harassing her for dowry ever since the marriage. The complaint states that Twisha was being continuously harassed mentally and physically. Accused has been named as husband Samarth Singh and Mother-in-law Giribala Singh in the case.

Giribala Singh had demanded Rs 2 lakh from Twisha’s family

According to the FIR, Giribala Singh had demanded Rs 2 lakh from Twisha’s family as the time of vidai, which was given by the victim’s family on her insistence. The CBI are now probing dowry death, harassment, conspiracy and other offences in this case.

In Madhya Pradesh, 33-year-old Twisha, whose family claimed she was subjected to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide by her husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired district judge, was found hanged at her husband’s marital home in Bhopal. The Singh family has denied the charges and claimed that she was addicted to drugs.

Who is Twisha Sharma’s husband?

Twisha Sharma’s husband is Samarth Singh. As per the FIR filed by CBI, both Samarth and his mother, Giribala Singh, have been charged with harassment, mental and physical torture after getting married on December 9, 2025.

Twisha Sharma’s husband, who was on the run since her death was finally arrested last week after 10 days of evading the law. The Madhya Pradesh government passed the case on to the CBI as the anger over the case increased. The postmortem report confirmed “antemortem hanging” i.e., hanging while alive. Furthermore, there were injury marks on Twisha’s body which were thought to be inflicted by a heavy object or assault.

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