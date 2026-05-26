From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 11:16 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 23: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta has emerged as a prominent international entrepreneur, sports leader and community builder whose influence spans across multiple industries and countries. Recognized for his contributions in cricket development, business leadership and international collaborations, he is increasingly being acknowledged among Indian-origin professionals making a strong impact on the global stage.

A proud Bengali from West Bengal, Dr Dasgupta has achieved a significant milestone by becoming one of the first Bengalis from the state to establish a notable presence in international cricket administration and sporting leadership. He is the owner of Sutton-Derby Cricket Club and currently serves as President and Patron of Wavertree Cricket Club, reflecting his growing role in strengthening sporting relationships across nations.

You Might Be Interested In

Recently, Wavertree Cricket Club, one of Liverpool’s respected sporting institutions, nominated Dr Dasgupta to a leadership position in recognition of his contribution towards community sports, international collaboration and youth development initiatives. The move is expected to support stronger pathways for aspiring cricketers while encouraging cultural and sporting exchanges between communities.

Beyond sports, Dr Dasgupta has established himself as a successful international business leader with diversified interests across sectors. He owns restaurant chains in Australia and has earned recognition as a real estate investor through strategic business ventures and long-term development initiatives.

Adding another dimension to his profile, Dr Dasgupta also has a strong interest in cinema and film production, particularly within Bollywood. His association with entertainment reflects a broader vision of promoting cultural exchange and storytelling through creative platforms.

From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

His profile and recent international recognition also highlight his cricketing credentials. Dr Dasgupta is a First-Class cricketer and a Level 2 accredited coach under Cricket Australia. He is also the founder of Sutton-Derby Cricket Academy in Adelaide, established in collaboration with former Indian cricketer and national selector Subroto Banerjee.

Academically, Dr Dasgupta was awarded a Doctorate (PhD) at the Palace of Westminster, further strengthening his multidisciplinary profile in leadership and public contribution.

Speaking about his vision, Dr Dasgupta believes that cricket possesses the power to unite people across borders, cultures and generations. His mission focuses on using sport as a bridge between nations while creating opportunities for young talent and strengthening communities.

With a unique blend of entrepreneurship, sports leadership, cultural interests and international engagement, Dr Kaushik Dasgupta continues to represent a modern global leader creating impact beyond business and beyond borders.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. The publisher is not responsible for the content, including the data and text. It has no role in its selection and is not liable for any actions taken based on this content.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI FIR Reveals Retired Judge Giribala Singh Demanded ₹2 Lakh During Vidai

RVNL Share Price Today: Q4 Profit Drops 43%, Stock Falls Over 2%

Gold Rates In Middle East Today On Bakra Eid; Check out NOW!

Gold, Silver Rates Today On May 26

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell

LATEST NEWS

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley

Oppo Pad 6 Launched: MediaTek Chipset, 144Hz Refresh Rate, And 10,420mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And India Launch

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya's Film Shows Strong Second Week Run

WI vs SL 2026: Sri Lanka Announce ODI, T20I and Test Squads for West Indies Tour; Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva Named Captains

Cancer Career Horoscope Today (26 May 2026): Patience and Consistency Could Bring Major Rewards Later

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Released at drdo.gov.in, Direct Link to Download STA-B And Technician-A Scorecard

Arshdeep Singh Instagram Clean-Up: PBKS Pacer Removes 240 Posts, Including Viral Reel With Virat Kohli After Punjab Kings Crash Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Race

‘Cannot Be Trusted’: Pakistan Rejects Signing Abraham Accords After Trump’s Push

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Lionel Messi Ruled Out? Inter Miami Provide Huge Update On Argentina Captain Amid Hamstring Injury Scare

Is Dubai International Airport Shutting Down? World’s Busiest Airport To Relocate To Al Maktoum In This Year

From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership
From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership
From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership
From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

QUICK LINKS