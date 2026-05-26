From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 23: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta has emerged as a prominent international entrepreneur, sports leader and community builder whose influence spans across multiple industries and countries. Recognized for his contributions in cricket development, business leadership and international collaborations, he is increasingly being acknowledged among Indian-origin professionals making a strong impact on the global stage.

A proud Bengali from West Bengal, Dr Dasgupta has achieved a significant milestone by becoming one of the first Bengalis from the state to establish a notable presence in international cricket administration and sporting leadership. He is the owner of Sutton-Derby Cricket Club and currently serves as President and Patron of Wavertree Cricket Club, reflecting his growing role in strengthening sporting relationships across nations.

Recently, Wavertree Cricket Club, one of Liverpool’s respected sporting institutions, nominated Dr Dasgupta to a leadership position in recognition of his contribution towards community sports, international collaboration and youth development initiatives. The move is expected to support stronger pathways for aspiring cricketers while encouraging cultural and sporting exchanges between communities.

Beyond sports, Dr Dasgupta has established himself as a successful international business leader with diversified interests across sectors. He owns restaurant chains in Australia and has earned recognition as a real estate investor through strategic business ventures and long-term development initiatives.

Adding another dimension to his profile, Dr Dasgupta also has a strong interest in cinema and film production, particularly within Bollywood. His association with entertainment reflects a broader vision of promoting cultural exchange and storytelling through creative platforms.

His profile and recent international recognition also highlight his cricketing credentials. Dr Dasgupta is a First-Class cricketer and a Level 2 accredited coach under Cricket Australia. He is also the founder of Sutton-Derby Cricket Academy in Adelaide, established in collaboration with former Indian cricketer and national selector Subroto Banerjee.

Academically, Dr Dasgupta was awarded a Doctorate (PhD) at the Palace of Westminster, further strengthening his multidisciplinary profile in leadership and public contribution.

Speaking about his vision, Dr Dasgupta believes that cricket possesses the power to unite people across borders, cultures and generations. His mission focuses on using sport as a bridge between nations while creating opportunities for young talent and strengthening communities.

With a unique blend of entrepreneurship, sports leadership, cultural interests and international engagement, Dr Kaushik Dasgupta continues to represent a modern global leader creating impact beyond business and beyond borders.

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