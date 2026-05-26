Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley

Fresh snowfall in Mina Marg and Zojila Pass has turned parts of Jammu and Kashmir into a winter like landscape amid India’s intense summer heatwave.

Kashmir Valley Sees Snowfall
Kashmir Valley Sees Snowfall

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 11:12 IST

So, during the peak summer stretch, there’s been this pretty surprising weather twist, where fresh snowfall has once again covered the upper parts of Jammu and Kashmir. It’s mostly being seen around Minamarg and the strategic Zojila Pass, like completely. The sudden snowfall has made the whole region look like a blank sheet, and meanwhile, many regions of north India are still dealing with harsh heatwave conditions. Officials said that snow and cold winds were reported in Minamarg, Drass, and also the areas close to Zojila, and that’s why temperatures in the Kashmir Valley took a sharp dip, pretty fast.

Snowfall Turns Zojila Into a Winter Wonderland

The fresh hush of snow covered the mountain roads, the hills, and those open stretches near Minamarg and Zoji La, and somehow made the scenery look unreal, like really stunning visuals, fast, they went viral on social media. Travellers and locals were out and about, they saw icy lanes, reduced visibility, and snow-clad peaks even though it was already the end of May. Reports indicate that the snowfall started in the early morning hours and then kept coming in a stop-start way over the higher reaches.

Why Is It Snowing In May?

Weather experts sort of say this strange spell of snow is happening because active Western Disturbances mix with chilly Himalayan winds. These moisture-carrying currents came into north India from the Mediterranean area, and then boom, rain and snowfall both started, mostly over Jammu and Kashmir’s upper elevations. Meteorologists also pointed out that such a heavy snowfall in late May is usually rare, and it seems to show climate behaviour that’s becoming harder and harder to predict, you know.

Impact On Srinagar-Leh Highway

The sudden weather shift kind of messed with traffic flow near the Srinagar-Leh highway, too. Officials briefly kept an eye on movement around Zojila, because the road got slippery and there was fresh snow buildup again. That pass is, really, one of the most essential mountain corridors linking the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, and it tends to stay exposed to severe weather effects, even when everything seems normal.

You Might Be Interested In

Relief From Heatwave In Kashmir

While the plains across India are seeing temperatures around 42°C to 47°C, the snowfall somehow managed to give a bit of a temporary breather to Kashmir and a few nearby hilly regions. A cool breeze, along with intermittent rainfall, brought the mercury down quite a lot in Sonamarg, Drass, and nearby places. The India Meteorological Department also said that in the coming days, there could be more cloudy conditions and rain that comes and goes.

Tourists Rush To Witness Rare Summer Snow

Tourists stopping in Sonamarg and the nearby zones were kinda left astonished after seeing a snowfall in the middle of the summer season. A lot of travellers actually pulled over around Mina Marg and Zojila, just to record photos and videos of that strange, unexpected weather. The tourism operators are saying that these rare snow showers have brought extra thrill for people planning their trip towards the Ladakh and Kashmir valleys, you know, like it’s an extra surprise along the way.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley
Tags: home-hero-pos-5Jammu Kashmir weatherKashmir Summer SnowfallMinamarg Fresh SnowSonamarg Weather UpdateSrinagar-Leh highwayWestern Disturbance KashmirZojila Snowfall

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026: Not Erling Haaland! But This Arsenal Star to Captain Norway | Check Full Squad

Peddi Trailer OUT: Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed | Latest Tollywood News

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti May 7 2026: Remembering Gurudev’s Legacy, Date & Significance

Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream

IPL 2026: Shashi Tharoor Hails Sanju Samson’s Wankhede Masterclass vs MI — “A Hundred Runs Painted in Strokes of Pure Light”

LATEST NEWS

From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley

Oppo Pad 6 Launched: MediaTek Chipset, 144Hz Refresh Rate, And 10,420mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And India Launch

Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI FIR Reveals Retired Judge Giribala Singh Demanded ₹2 Lakh During Vidai

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya's Film Shows Strong Second Week Run

WI vs SL 2026: Sri Lanka Announce ODI, T20I and Test Squads for West Indies Tour; Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva Named Captains

Cancer Career Horoscope Today (26 May 2026): Patience and Consistency Could Bring Major Rewards Later

RVNL Share Price Today: Q4 Profit Drops 43%, Stock Falls Over 2%

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Released at drdo.gov.in, Direct Link to Download STA-B And Technician-A Scorecard

Arshdeep Singh Instagram Clean-Up: PBKS Pacer Removes 240 Posts, Including Viral Reel With Virat Kohli After Punjab Kings Crash Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Race

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley
Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley
Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley
Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley

QUICK LINKS