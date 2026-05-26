Arshdeep Singh Instagram Clean-Up: PBKS Pacer Removes 240 Posts, Including Viral Reel With Virat Kohli After Punjab Kings Crash Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Race

Arshdeep Singh Instagram clean-up: Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has consistently been making news with both his cricket and social media during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Since he commented in seemingly racial way about Tilak Varma, and joked about Priyansh Arya’s looks, Arshdeep is under heavy criticism. Most of the pacer’s Instagram posts, including a popular clip with Virat Kohli from the 2025 Champions Trophy, seem to have been archived or removed. The video with the former Indian skipper was his most popular reel.

Only 44 posts are currently accessible on Arshdeep’s official Instagram account, suggesting that he has deleted almost 200. Public personalities frequently tidy up their social media accounts, but in Arshdeep’s case, the action has garnered special attention due to the criticism he has received recently.

Arshdeep Singh removes over 240 posts after PBKS crash out of IPL 2026 Playoffs race

Indian fast bowler, Arshdeep Singh virtually deleted his Instagram profile around midnight on Monday, thereby creating a buzz on social media. He got rid of more than 200 posts, including the viral clip of Virat Kohli from the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, and changing his profile picture. The fans have been continuously speculating if Arshdeep’s abrupt social media activity indicated a personal restart, a rebranding effort or something very substantial which is going on behind the scenes. Still, Arshdeep is still silent on this matter. His total number of posts on Instagram has decreased to only 40 after he had deleted more than 200 posts. There are a lot of rumors going on social media that Arshdeep has removed Punjab Kings (PBKS) from his bio and has erased all the posts related to Punjab Kings but in fact, he hasn’t done any of these two things. Most of the latest posts feature family moments, milestones from his cricket career, and a few brand endorsements. The biggest shock Still is the deletion of the Kohli-Champions Trophy video that had amassed 150 million views on his account.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: How did Arshdeep Singh perform for Punjab Kings?

Not only was Arshdeep Singh caught in multiple controversies off the field, but the left-arm pacer also had an abysmal IPL 2026 season for the Punjab Kings. The 27-year-old took 14 wickets in as many games for the Shreyas Iyer-led unit. However, it was his economy of 10.20, which meant that he continuously leaked runs and could not build much pressure as PBKS failed to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs despite being undefeated in the first seven games.

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