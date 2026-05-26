RVNL Share Price Today: Railway Multibagger Hits the Brakes After Q4 Profit Drops 43%; Stock Falls Over 2%

RVNL Share Price Today: Railway Multibagger Hits the Brakes as Q4 Profit Drops 43%. Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, or RVNL, looked like they missed the morning train on Tuesday, slipping more than 2% on the NSE and close to 3% on the BSE after the company put out a slightly softer Q4 show. So yes, investors who were kind of used to RVNL’s fast-track rally suddenly started staring at calmer, slower profits instead of that previous momentum. The railway PSU reported a standalone net profit of ₹212 crore for the March quarter, which was sharply lower than ₹373 crore a year earlier. That’s a heavy 43% fall, and it cooled the market excitement pretty fast. Still, despite the wobble, RVNL keeps that long-term muscle, because it has delivered big multibagger returns over the last five years. But right now, most traders seem to be wondering: has the railway momentum temporarily switched tracks, or is this just a brief detour?
Why Did Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Share Price Fall?
- Weak Q4 earnings kind of hit investor confidence right away: RVNL’s March quarter profit fell sharply year-on-year, and that pretty much cooled market enthusiasm for the railway PSU stock.
- Higher operating expenses squeezed the whole profitability picture: As costs kept moving up through the quarter, overall margins got pressed, and it made earnings growth look weaker even though business activity is still going.
- Joint venture earnings declined quite a bit: A lower contribution from joint ventures put extra strain on the consolidated numbers, and it weighed on overall profitability pretty heavily.
- Revenue growth stayed in a sort of muted zone: Revenues were still higher, but the pace was modest compared to what investors expected, and also compared to RVNL’s earlier growth momentum.
- The stock was already under pressure in 2026: RVNL shares have corrected more than 25% so far this year, so traders remain cautious, and they’re more sensitive to any weaker earnings signals.
|Q4 Earnings Metric
|Performance
|Standalone Net Profit
|Fell 43% YoY to ₹212 crore in the March quarter
|Previous Year Profit
|Stood at ₹373 crore in the corresponding quarter last year
|Consolidated Net Profit
|Declined nearly 59% to ₹187.1 crore
|Total Revenue
|Rose marginally by 4.2% to ₹6,696 crore
Other Reasons Why RVNL Stock Lost Steam
It wasn’t only the weak profit numbers that pushed Rail Vikas Nigam Limited down a bit. Investors also seemed to get kinda uneasy when margin pressure started creeping into the day-to-day business, as higher operational expenses quietly gnawed away at profitability, step by step. Toss in weaker joint venture contributions too and then, somehow, the whole earnings story looked a lot less thrilling than what traders had been seeing during RVNL’s high-speed rally phase. After that, the dividend update arrived and sure enough, a final payout of ₹0.46 per share was announced. Yet the reaction from the market stayed fairly muted, almost as if investors were quietly expecting a stronger reward after a blockbuster long-term run. At the moment, the stock feels stuck between “still a long-term multibagger” and “needs fresh momentum fast.”
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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