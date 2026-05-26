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Home > Business News > RVNL Share Price Today: Railway Multibagger Hits the Brakes After Q4 Profit Drops 43%; Stock Falls Over 2%

RVNL Share Price Today: Railway Multibagger Hits the Brakes After Q4 Profit Drops 43%; Stock Falls Over 2%

RVNL share price fell after weak Q4 earnings disappointed investors, with profits dropping sharply amid rising costs and weaker margins. Despite the correction, the railway PSU remains a strong long-term multibagger story.

RNVL Share Price
RNVL Share Price

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 10:56 IST

RVNL Share Price Today: Railway Multibagger Hits the Brakes as Q4 Profit Drops 43%. Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, or RVNL, looked like they missed the morning train on Tuesday, slipping more than 2% on the NSE and close to 3% on the BSE after the company put out a slightly softer Q4 show. So yes, investors who were kind of used to RVNL’s fast-track rally suddenly started staring at calmer, slower profits instead of that previous momentum. The railway PSU reported a standalone net profit of ₹212 crore for the March quarter, which was sharply lower than ₹373 crore a year earlier. That’s a heavy 43% fall, and it cooled the market excitement pretty fast. Still, despite the wobble, RVNL keeps that long-term muscle, because it has delivered big multibagger returns over the last five years. But right now, most traders seem to be wondering: has the railway momentum temporarily switched tracks, or is this just a brief detour?

Why Did Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Share Price Fall?

  • Weak Q4 earnings kind of hit investor confidence right away: RVNL’s March quarter profit fell sharply year-on-year, and that pretty much cooled market enthusiasm for the railway PSU stock.
  • Higher operating expenses squeezed the whole profitability picture: As costs kept moving up through the quarter, overall margins got pressed, and it made earnings growth look weaker even though business activity is still going.
  • Joint venture earnings declined quite a bit: A lower contribution from joint ventures put extra strain on the consolidated numbers, and it weighed on overall profitability pretty heavily.
  • Revenue growth stayed in a sort of muted zone: Revenues were still higher, but the pace was modest compared to what investors expected, and also compared to RVNL’s earlier growth momentum.
  • The stock was already under pressure in 2026: RVNL shares have corrected more than 25% so far this year, so traders remain cautious, and they’re more sensitive to any weaker earnings signals.

RVNL Q4 Earnings Performance: Profit Slips Sharply Despite Revenue Growth

Q4 Earnings Metric Performance
Standalone Net Profit Fell 43% YoY to ₹212 crore in the March quarter
Previous Year Profit Stood at ₹373 crore in the corresponding quarter last year
Consolidated Net Profit Declined nearly 59% to ₹187.1 crore
Total Revenue Rose marginally by 4.2% to ₹6,696 crore

Other Reasons Why RVNL Stock Lost Steam

It wasn’t only the weak profit numbers that pushed Rail Vikas Nigam Limited down a bit. Investors also seemed to get kinda uneasy when margin pressure started creeping into the day-to-day business, as higher operational expenses quietly gnawed away at profitability, step by step. Toss in weaker joint venture contributions too and then, somehow, the whole earnings story looked a lot less thrilling than what traders had been seeing during RVNL’s high-speed rally phase. After that, the dividend update arrived and sure enough, a final payout of ₹0.46 per share was announced. Yet the reaction from the market stayed fairly muted, almost as if investors were quietly expecting a stronger reward after a blockbuster long-term run. At the moment, the stock feels stuck between “still a long-term multibagger” and “needs fresh momentum fast.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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RVNL Share Price Today: Railway Multibagger Hits the Brakes After Q4 Profit Drops 43%; Stock Falls Over 2%
Tags: indian stock market newsmultibagger railway stocksPSU stock newsrailway PSU stocksrailway stocks indiaRVNL BSE updateRVNL dividend newsRVNL NSE priceRVNL Q4 resultsRVNL quarterly earningsRVNL stock analysisRVNL stock news

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RVNL Share Price Today: Railway Multibagger Hits the Brakes After Q4 Profit Drops 43%; Stock Falls Over 2%

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RVNL Share Price Today: Railway Multibagger Hits the Brakes After Q4 Profit Drops 43%; Stock Falls Over 2%
RVNL Share Price Today: Railway Multibagger Hits the Brakes After Q4 Profit Drops 43%; Stock Falls Over 2%
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