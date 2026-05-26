Oppo Pad 6 Launched: MediaTek Chipset, 144Hz Refresh Rate, And 10,420mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And India Launch

Chinese tech manufacturing company Oppo has launched the Pad 6 in China. The device comes with a brighter and bigger display with sharp resolution and smooth refresh rate. The tablet is designed for gaming, streaming, or drawing which positions it is in premium segment.

Oppo Pad 6 Display

The newly launched tablet features a 12.1-inch LCD panel with a sharp resolution of 3000 x 2120. The display offers an adaptive refresh rate of 144Hz, 540Hz of touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 900 nits. It also covers the entire DCI-P3 colour space. The display of the newly launched tablet gives a premium feel.

Oppo Pad 6 Processor and Performance

Oppo Pad 6 Camera and Connectivity

Optics are not the primary focus of the device; both the rear and front panel features an 8MP camera and can handle 4K video recording at 30fps. In terms of connectivity options, the device features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and there is a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The tablet offers all the standard sensors such as accelerometers, proximity, compasses, and ambient light.

Oppo Pad 6 Battery

The Chinese tablet is packed with a massive 10,420mAh battery supported by 67W wired fast charging. Instead of having a massive battery, the company manages to keep the device slime with a width of just 5.99mm and weighs 579 grams.

Oppo Pad 6 Price and storage variants

The company has introduced the device in multiple storage options. The base variant offering 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at CNY 3,499 which is roughly Rs 49,000. The mid-variant offering 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage costs CNY 3,899 which is approx. Rs 54,700 and the top-end variant offering 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is launched at a price tag of CNY 4,299 which is around Rs 60,300.

The company has also launched the Soft Light edition in two storage variants the base model offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is priced at CNY 3,799, approximately Rs 53,200 and the top-end model offers 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage priced at CNY 4,199, roughly Rs 58,900.

The company has introduced the Soft Light edition with different configurations and an extra Starlight Blue colour while the standard variant comes in Deep Space Grey and Galaxy Silver shade.

Oppo Pad 6 India launch

The company has not officially announced the India launch of the device. However, the company has launched the Oppo Pad 5 in Indian market and experts and media reports suggest that the company will launch the Oppo Pad 6 by late 2026 or early 2027.