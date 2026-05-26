Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Directed by RJ Balaji, Suriya starrer Kuruppu is still making waves in its second week run at theaters both in Indian market as well as the at the international level. Completing the 11th day of its release, the Tamil fantasy action drama is steadily approaching towards the ₹250 crore mark globally.

Day 11th on the big screen Karuppu collected ₹5.90 crore in India net, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached ₹154.75 crore, while the India gross stands at ₹179.15 crore.

‘Karuppu’ box office collection – day-wise breakdown

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 15.50 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 24.15 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 28.35 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 14.30 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 12.75 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday): Rs 10.70 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday): Rs 8.10 crore

Week 1 Collection: Rs 113.85 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday): Rs 7.80 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs 12.45 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): Rs 14.75 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday): Rs 5.90 crore

Total: Rs 154.75 crore

On the other hand, the global market for the film is also contributing consistently. Reports show that the Tamil film managed to secure ₹1 crore in the overseas market, taking the overseas gross to ₹68 crore. With both Indian and Overseas market combined the film has touched the ₹247.15 crore after the 11th day of its release.

Karuppu Cast, Crew and Story

The film revolves around Binu and her father who travel to Chennai for liver treatment carrying their family gold to fund the treatment. But once the gold is stolen, they are entangled in the corrupt legal system which exploits them to the limit. This leads to the arrival to Vettai Karuppu, a guardian deity who disguises himself as a lawyer helps Binu in taking the corrupt system head on.

Apart from Suriya, the film features big names like RJ Balaji, Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy in key roles.

Produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, the music is produced by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by G.K Vishnu and edited by R Kalaivanan.