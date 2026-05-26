Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news Jammu Kashmir weather oppo Arshdeep Instagram deleted posts 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices latest celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Suriya's massive fantasy courtroom drama Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, crushes the box office by crossing a monumental Rs 247 crore worldwide gross on Day 11. The hit film has officially made history as the first Tamil release in nine months to breach the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 11:11 IST

Directed by RJ Balaji, Suriya starrer Kuruppu is still making waves in its second week run at theaters both in Indian market as well as the at the international level. Completing the 11th day of its release, the Tamil fantasy action drama is steadily approaching towards the ₹250 crore mark globally.

Day 11th on the big screen Karuppu collected ₹5.90 crore in India net, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached ₹154.75 crore, while the India gross stands at ₹179.15 crore.

‘Karuppu’ box office collection – day-wise breakdown

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 15.50 crore
Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 24.15 crore

You Might Be Interested In

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 28.35 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 14.30 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 12.75 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday): Rs 10.70 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday): Rs 8.10 crore

Week 1 Collection: Rs 113.85 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday): Rs 7.80 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs 12.45 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): Rs 14.75 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday): Rs 5.90 crore

Total: Rs 154.75 crore

On the other hand, the global market for the film is also contributing consistently. Reports show that the Tamil film managed to secure ₹1 crore in the overseas market, taking the overseas gross to ₹68 crore. With both Indian and Overseas market combined the film has touched the ₹247.15 crore after the 11th day of its release.

Karuppu Cast, Crew and Story

The film revolves around Binu and her father who travel to Chennai for liver treatment carrying their family gold to fund the treatment. But once the gold is stolen, they are entangled in the corrupt legal system which exploits them to the limit. This  leads to the arrival to Vettai Karuppu, a guardian deity who disguises himself as a lawyer helps Binu in taking the corrupt system head on.

Apart from Suriya, the film features big names like RJ Balaji, Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy in key roles.

Produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, the music is produced by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by G.K Vishnu and edited by R Kalaivanan.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide
Tags: box officeDay 11India NetKaruppuRJ BalajiSuriyaWorldwide Collection

RELATED News

Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence After FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Star Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 Abrupt Exit

After Attack On Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager’s Residence, Singer’s Ludhiana Home Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

Why Ranveer Singh Has Been Banned By FWICE? Farhan Akhtar’s Dispute With Dhurandhar Star Over Don 3 Takes New Turn

Dharmendra Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Hema Malini Receives Award From President Murmu

From India to Cannes 2026: How Sandip Patel Is Making Waves at the World’s Biggest Film Festival

LATEST NEWS

From Business to Cricket Diplomacy: Dr Kaushik Dasgupta Building Global Bridges Through Leadership

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today, May 26, 2026: Fresh Snowfall Blankets Minamarg & Zojila As Temperatures Dip Across Kashmir Valley

Oppo Pad 6 Launched: MediaTek Chipset, 144Hz Refresh Rate, And 10,420mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And India Launch

Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI FIR Reveals Retired Judge Giribala Singh Demanded ₹2 Lakh During Vidai

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

WI vs SL 2026: Sri Lanka Announce ODI, T20I and Test Squads for West Indies Tour; Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva Named Captains

Cancer Career Horoscope Today (26 May 2026): Patience and Consistency Could Bring Major Rewards Later

RVNL Share Price Today: Q4 Profit Drops 43%, Stock Falls Over 2%

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Released at drdo.gov.in, Direct Link to Download STA-B And Technician-A Scorecard

Arshdeep Singh Instagram Clean-Up: PBKS Pacer Removes 240 Posts, Including Viral Reel With Virat Kohli After Punjab Kings Crash Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Race

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

QUICK LINKS