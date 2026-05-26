CNG Rates Hiked Again In Delhi, Mumbai, And Chennai – Will Autos And Cabs Get Expensive Too?

CNG Price Hike in Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai on May 26, 2026: If you rely on autos, taxis, office or school transport for your daily commute, your monthly budget may soon start feeling the pinch. CNG prices in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Chennai have yet again risen, making this hike the fourth increase in under two weeks in global energy markets, which are under immense pressure. The cost of the fuel, though still much lower than petrol and diesel on a running cost, is becoming a concern for transport fares, delivery charges, and household costs.

CNG prices surge again: What’s changed?

With a fresh hike of 2 per kg effective May 26, 6 am, residents in Delhi will now pay 83.09 per kg for CNG.

CNG prices in major cities after revision are as follows:

City New CNG Rate Delhi ₹83.09 per kg Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad ₹91.70 per kg Gurugram ₹88.12 per kg Mumbai ₹84.00 per kg Chennai ₹95.00 per kg

This is the fourth revision of CNG since May 15, with the cumulative hikes in some markets ranging from ₹4 to ₹5 per kg, depending on location.

Will fares for autos, taxis and cabs go up?

It is not happening today or here, but there is an underlying pressure.

The auto drivers in Chennai have already begun to call for an official increase in meter charges, citing that operating costs are not being covered at the current meter charge.

For passengers this might mean: Auto and taxi fares to increase in coming weeks

Peak demand will see a rise in surge pricing

Higher-cost air travel and intercity travel

Gradual rises in the price of shared mobility

Are daily commute expenses increasing?

Yes. If prices are high, households will use CNG vehicles for office commutes, school drop-offs or business purposes. Rs. 5/kg per refill may not seem huge, but over the months it can add significantly to the fuel bill for:

Daily office travellers

Uber drivers

Commercial truck owners

Operators of school transport

The effect is more visible with the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are also on the rise

The latest CNG revision comes along with another round of fuel price hikes.

In Delhi:

Petrol: ₹102.12 a litre (₹99.51)

Diesel: ₹95.20 per litre (previously ₹92.49)

There have been several reported fuel price increases since mid-May, pushing retail prices to their highest level in years after a long period of relative stability.

Petrol Prices Across Major Cities Today, May 26, 2026

City Petrol Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi 102.12 Mumbai 111.18 Kolkata 113.47 Chennai 107.77 Gurugram 102.77 Noida 102.12 Bengaluru 110.93 Bhubaneswar 109.92 Chandigarh 98.10 Hyderabad 115.69 Jaipur 112.66 Lucknow 102.05 Patna 113.35 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49

Diesel Prices Across Major Cities Today, May 26, 2026

City Diesel Price (₹/Litre) New Delhi 95.20 Mumbai 97.83 Kolkata 99.82 Chennai 99.55 Gurugram 95.44 Noida 95.56 Bengaluru 98.80 Bhubaneswar 100.92 Chandigarh 86.09 Hyderabad 103.82 Jaipur 97.78 Lucknow 95.55 Patna 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 104.40

What’s next to become expensive?

Fuel cost increases rarely are confined to fuel stations.

Higher CNG prices could have effects beyond the fuel stations. Higher fuel costs may result in higher costs for local transport, logistics and delivery, grocery distribution, school transport, last mile mobility and selected retail goods

The bigger question for consumers now is whether the situation remains a short-term energy shock or turns into a more general pressure point on the cost of living.

CNG is still cheaper than petrol, but for how long?

CNG remains a relatively economical fuel option versus petrol for many users, but repeated price hikes are closing the comfort gap. With fuel prices about to increase, commuters may not just be paying more at the pump – they may also be paying more fares across everyday travel.

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