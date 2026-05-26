CNG Rates Hiked Again In Delhi, Mumbai, And Chennai – Will Autos And Cabs Get Expensive Too?

CNG prices surge again: What’s changed?
|City
|New CNG Rate
|Delhi
|₹83.09 per kg
|Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad
|₹91.70 per kg
|Gurugram
|₹88.12 per kg
|Mumbai
|₹84.00 per kg
|Chennai
|₹95.00 per kg
Will fares for autos, taxis and cabs go up?
Auto and taxi fares to increase in coming weeks
Peak demand will see a rise in surge pricing
Higher-cost air travel and intercity travel
Gradual rises in the price of shared mobility
Are daily commute expenses increasing?
Rs. 5/kg per refill may not seem huge, but over the months it can add significantly to the fuel bill for:
Uber drivers
Commercial truck owners
Operators of school transport
Petrol and diesel prices are also on the rise
Diesel: ₹95.20 per litre (previously ₹92.49)
Petrol Prices Across Major Cities Today, May 26, 2026
|City
|Petrol Price (₹/Litre)
|New Delhi
|102.12
|Mumbai
|111.18
|Kolkata
|113.47
|Chennai
|107.77
|Gurugram
|102.77
|Noida
|102.12
|Bengaluru
|110.93
|Bhubaneswar
|109.92
|Chandigarh
|98.10
|Hyderabad
|115.69
|Jaipur
|112.66
|Lucknow
|102.05
|Patna
|113.35
|Thiruvananthapuram
|115.49
Diesel Prices Across Major Cities Today, May 26, 2026
|City
|Diesel Price (₹/Litre)
|New Delhi
|95.20
|Mumbai
|97.83
|Kolkata
|99.82
|Chennai
|99.55
|Gurugram
|95.44
|Noida
|95.56
|Bengaluru
|98.80
|Bhubaneswar
|100.92
|Chandigarh
|86.09
|Hyderabad
|103.82
|Jaipur
|97.78
|Lucknow
|95.55
|Patna
|99.36
|Thiruvananthapuram
|104.40
What’s next to become expensive?
CNG is still cheaper than petrol, but for how long?
Also Read: RVNL Share Price Today: Railway Multibagger Hits the Brakes After Q4 Profit Drops 43%; Stock Falls Over 2%
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.