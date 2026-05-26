IGNOU July Session 2026 Admissions Begin: Check Eligibility, Courses And Application Steps

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched the admission portal for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for academic year July 2026. All over the country, aspiring candidates can enrol in doctorate, undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes. Registration for July 2026 admissions by IGNOU opened on May 25 and will stay open till July 15, 2026. The university has more than 200 courses spread over 21 schools of studies. Many such courses make IGNOU one of the biggest open universities in the country. The July 2026 admissions cater to the needs of students who want flexible programmes, especially those who are distance learners and working professionals.

How to enrol on the IGNOU July 2026 admission portal

Applicants can now enrol on the official website and fill up the admission form to complete the online application.

Steps for applying for IGNOU July 2026 admission:

Go to official IGNOU website

Open the fresh admission link on the home page

Read all the instructions and eligibility criteria carefully

Register using own credentials

Enter personal details and choose the most suitable course

Upload all appropriate documents in the required format

Make the fee payment online

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for records.

The admission application form is also available on the IGNOU Samarth portal for the online registrants to fill in. Before starting the application process, it is recommended that the candidates have scanned copies of their educational certificates, photographs and signatures on hand.

Which courses are available in IGNOU July semester 2026

The university is offering a number of academic programmes across a broad range of disciplines in ODL and online learning modes.

Under the undergraduate programmes, the university is accepting applications for programmes like Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA).

In the postgraduate arena, the university is accepting applications for programmes such as Master of Arts (MA), Master of Commerce (MCom), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

In addition to the degree programmes, the university is also providing diploma, certificate and PhD programmes in a number of disciplines including management, humanities, social sciences, computer applications, education and vocational studies.

What is IGNOU June 2026 TEE admit card update

Along with the admission announcement, admit cards for the IGNOU June 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE) are out. Students appearing for exams are required to download their hall tickets from the official Samarth portal using the registered login credentials.

On the admit card, eligibility details such as

Candidate information

Exam dates

Exam centre information

Subject code

Important information required on exam day

Students were asked to carefully check all details mentioned in their hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact university officials to correct the error before the examination begins.

When will IGNOU June 2026 TEE exam begin

According to the university calendar, the IGNOU June 2026 term-end examinations will commence from June 1, 2026. IGNOU has also announced that it would not entertain any requests to change examination centres. Students are required to appear for their examination exclusively at the centre allocated on their admit cards.

Admissions’ onset and release of TEE hall tickets and start of exams signify difficult times for the university as thousands of students approach the exams while thousands of new applicants apply for admission to the July 2026 cohort. IGNOU continues to remain a popular choice among students due to its flexible learning options and a huge network of study centres across the country.

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