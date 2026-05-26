Riyan Parag Refuses to Click a Picture With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | Is There a Feud Brewing in RR Camp Ahead of IPL 2026 Eliminator Clash Against SRH?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – Riyan Parag: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs are set to begin today with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans taking on each other in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face the 4th placed Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator tomorrow at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. However, a video has gone viral of RR skipper Riyan Parag and IPL 2026’s teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In the video, the two teammates can be seen at an airport where media professionals or paparazzi had swarmed to get pictures. One of the camerapersons present there made a request to Riyan to get a picture clicked with Sooryavanshi. The RR skipper denied the request, sparking speculations of an internal feud before the SRH vs RR clash.

When being asked to take a picture with his teammate, Parag, while denying the request, said, “We aren’t film stars.” While the RR skipper walked away, Sooryavanshi in the video can be seen being left speechless and seems to be shocked at his captain’s reply.

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left speechless after Riyan Parag refuses to get a photo









Social media users shared a video showing a tense moment involving Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Riyan Parag. The two players were invited to take a photo together by paparazzi in an airport video. Parag nonchalantly replied, “Hum nahi hai flim star.” (We’re not movie stars!)

SRH vs RR: Is There A Feud Between Riyan Parag and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Despite the awkward moment between Riyan Parag and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, there seems to be no feud between the two batters. If anything, the two seem to share a great bond as Parag often voices out his support for the teenage batter. Meanwhile, the Royals face an uphill task in the IPL 2026 playoffs. Having been placed in the Eliminator, Riyan Parag and co would need to win three games in a row to win the IPL trophy.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed for Rajasthan Royals?

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not only been the best player for the Rajasthan Royals but has also been one of the top performers in IPL 2026. The teenage prodigy has been sensational in what is his only second season. Sooryavanshi has scored 583 runs in 14 games, averaging more than 40 while striking at 232.27. The left-handed opening batter has smashed 53 sixes in the season and is only seven maximums shy of breaking Chris Gayle’s record of hitting the most sixes in a single IPL season.

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