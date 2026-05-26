Will Banks Be Open or Closed On Bakra Eid 2026?Full List, Date, State-Wise Closures & Banking Services Explained

Banks across several Indian states are expected to remain closed on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid. The holiday is observed under the Reserve Bank of India’s annual bank holiday calendar and is likely to affect branch services, including cash deposits, cheque clearance, and customer support. However, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATM facilities will continue to operate normally. Since Bakra Eid depends on moon sighting, the exact holiday date may vary in some regions. Customers are advised to complete important banking work in advance and check local holiday notifications before visiting branches.

When Is Bakra Eid 2026 In India?

Eid al-Adha, some people call it Bakra Eid or Eid-ul-Zuha, is likely expected to be celebrated in India on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, but it really depends on the moon sighting, and local announcements too. Because this festival moves with the Islamic lunar calendar, the exact day might shift by one day in different regions. So, don’t be surprised if one place says Wednesday and another says Thursday, or vice versa.

Will Banks Remain Closed On Bakra Eid?

Yes, banks across quite a few Indian states are expected to stay shut for the occasion of Bakra Eid 2026. This holiday is shown on the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar for multiple states and union territories, but in practice, it can get a little bit different. It kind of depends on local government notifications, regional observances, and whatever else is officially announced where you are, so closures may vary slightly from place to place.

States Where Banks Are Likely To Remain Closed

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Telangana

Karnataka

Jammu & Kashmir

Kerala

Bihar

Jharkhand

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Online Banking & ATM Services

UPI payments

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM withdrawals

Cash deposit machines

Online fund transfers like NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS

Stock Market Holiday Status

Indian stock exchanges like the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange might also set up a trading holiday around Bakra Eid, but only based on official exchange notices.

Why Bakra Eid Is Celebrated

Bakra Eid basically remembers the sacrifice and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who was ready to sacrifice his son as a kind of obedience to God. This festival gets celebrated with Eid prayers, charity, family get-togethers, and Qurbani rituals across India, and also in many Muslim-majority countries.

Important Advice For Bank Customers

People are advised to:

Complete important branch-related tasks before the holiday

Keep enough cash if you are travelling

Use online banking services for urgent transfers

Check local bank notices for state-specific closures