Meet Jony Ive: Ferrari Luce Designer Getting Heat For The ‘Ugliest EV Ever’

Sir Jony Ive: The Apple Genius Who Just Shocked Ferrari Fans- Before car enthusiasts started arguing over the Ferrari Luce looking like a “spaceship smoothie maker,” there was one man quietly shaping the modern tech world from behind the scenes: Jony Ive. And honestly, if you’ve ever held an iPhone, spun an iPod wheel, or just stared at an impossibly clean Apple product thinking, “Why does this feel so satisfying?” you already had a little piece of his mind in your hands. Jony Ive wasn’t just another designer at Apple. He was basically Steve Jobs’ creative other half for over two decades. Together, they helped create iconic things like the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad, devices that didn’t only sell well, they basically changed how humans deal with technology day to day. But here’s the part that makes car fans extra curious today: Ive designs everything with this obsessive minimalism. He’s into smooth aluminum, barely-there seams, tactile materials, and this kind of calm sci-fi simplicity. Buttons just, vanish. Surfaces get cleaner. The whole experience starts feeling less like machinery and more like something displayed in a gallery. Now picture dropping that same vibe into a Ferrari. That’s why the Ferrari Luce has people split down the middle. Some enthusiasts call it futuristic genius. Others think Ferrari accidentally built an Apple Store on wheels. Either way, one thing seems clear: Jony Ive didn’t design this car so it would get ignored.

Ferrari Luce & Jony Ive: The Apple Design Legend Now Rewiring Ferrari

Ever wondered what would happen if the guy behind the iPhone suddenly got handed the keys to a Ferrari design studio? Like, right away. Well… the Ferrari Luce is basically the answer, and honestly, car enthusiasts still can’t decide whether to applaud it or start a petition against it. After leaving Apple Inc. in 2019, Jony Ive launched LoveFrom and somehow carried his ultra-clean minimalist obsession straight into Ferrari territory. Alongside Ferrari design chief Flavio Manzoni, Ive helped shape the Ferrari Luce into something that looks less like a traditional supercar and more like a sci-fi sculpture sliding forward at terrifying speed.

But the real twist sits inside. Instead of giant soulless touchscreens everywhere, Ive pushed for physical switches, metal knobs, aviation-style controls, and tactile materials that feel oddly satisfying to touch. Even the EV sound experience got the Apple-level perfection treatment, too. Some fans call it futuristic brilliance. Others think Ferrari built an Apple Store on wheels, plain and simple. Either way, nobody’s ignoring it.

Jony Ive’s Role in the Ferrari Luce: Jony Ive was not just a consultant on the Ferrari Luce. He reportedly acted as the lead creative partner alongside Ferrari design chief Flavio Manzoni.

His role included:

Creating the overall futuristic design direction

Designing the minimalist exterior bodywork

Choosing materials like aluminum and curved glass

Developing the tactile cabin experience

Designing physical switches, knobs, and controls

Creating the aviation-inspired startup switch

Helping shape the sound experience of the EV

Ferrari Luce: Internet Roasts the Outside, Falls In Love With The Inside

The Ferrari Luce kind of slid into the internet like that celebrity outfit nobody could fully agree on, dramatic and confusing, slightly outrageous, and honestly hard to ignore. Hardcore Ferrari fans started panicking right away about the giant four-door thing, the massive curved glass dome, and that ultra-smooth Apple-style bodywork that looks more “luxury spaceship” than “angry Italian supercar.” Some critics were like it’s basically a Chevy Impala, while others joked Ferrari basically built the “Homer Simpson car” with a billionaire budget, no joke. Then, the twist happened. People actually looked inside, and the roasting slowed down a little, just a bit.

In the cabin, it feels way less like a normal EV and more like a retro-futuristic fighter jet lounge. Instead of giant touch panels everywhere, all instantly covered in fingerprints, Jony Ive stuffed the interior with real aluminum knobs, aviation-style switches, stacked OLED gauges, and even this roof-mounted startup lever that sounds silly but is weirdly cool to pull. And underneath all that noise? It’s a complete monster. The Luce has 1,035 horsepower, four electric motors, does 0–62 mph in 2.5 seconds, and even leans into amplified motor vibrations to make an emotional Ferrari-style soundtrack.

So now enthusiasts are kind of stuck in a loop debating one question: did Ferrari build the future, or just the world’s fastest Apple Store?

(Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and editorial purposes only. The information, opinions, and design-related details mentioned are based on publicly available reports, interviews, company statements, and profiles published across various websites and media sources. Design interpretations and internet reactions referenced in the article may be subjective.)

Also Read: Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside