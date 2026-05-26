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Home > Tech and Auto News > ‘Ugliest Ever’: Why Ferrari’s First EV Luce Failed To Impress Car Lovers

‘Ugliest Ever’: Why Ferrari’s First EV Luce Failed To Impress Car Lovers

Ferrari has sparked massive online debate after unveiling its first electric car, Luce, with many social media users calling it “the ugliest Ferrari ever.” While the EV offers a 530km range and over 1,000hp performance, its unconventional design by former Apple designer Jony Ive received strong criticism online.

Ferrari Luce
Ferrari Luce

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 12:13 IST

Italian luxury car manufacturing company Ferrari has launched its first electric car, Luce. The new model departs from the look of typical Ferraris as the Italian brand’s first ever five-seater designed in collaboration with the LoveFrom agency founded by former Apple design Chief Sir Jony Ive. The EV is launched at a starting price of €550,000 which is approximately Rs 6.10 crore. The newly launched electric car has a claimed range of 530Km. The company has begun the booking of the EV globally. 

Ferrari Luce Design and Exterior 

The exterior of the car is crafted by LoveForm and it is just as controversial as the interior. Conceal the badges, and it does not look like a Ferrari, nor even like a typical high-performance EV. The company claims that it was always intended to be ‘unconventional’ and ‘disruptive’. The unusual shape of the car has ditched the classic mid-engined look for an almost fastback sedan like profile. 

Ferrari Luce Interior and Cabin 

In terms of interior design, the cabin combines physical switches with OLED displays developed with Samsung Display. The company claims that it intentionally retained physical controls for key functions to make the EV easier to use while riding. The newly launched EV also has a panoramic glass roof, powered seats, a 21-speaker audio system and a larger luggage area than any of the car from the brand. 

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Ferrari Luce Powertrain and Battery

In terms of powertrain, the EV features four electric motors, one mounted at each wheel and produces a combined output of 1,050 hp while the company claims wheel torque reaches 11,500 Nm in Launch Control mode. The car reaches from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and 0-200km/h in 6.8 seconds whereas the top speed of the EV is 310km/h. 

The car is packed with a 122kWh battery pack that has been designed, tested, and assembled in Maranello. The battery supports a charging speed of up to 350kW can recover 70kWh of charge in around 20 minutes. The company has claimed a range of 530 km. 

‘Ugliest Car From Ferrari’: Public Outrage

The company’s first EV has received a very shocking reaction over the internet. Netzines are criticising the design language of the EV as it is not giving the classic Ferrari feel. The company tries to present the car as absolute masterclass in terms of design and defend its partnership with former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive but on social media platforms it seems that they have failed to defend the design and craftmanship of Ive. 

Here are some public reactions on the newly launched EV







Also Read: Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside

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‘Ugliest Ever’: Why Ferrari’s First EV Luce Failed To Impress Car Lovers
Tags: ferrariFerrari LuceLuce

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‘Ugliest Ever’: Why Ferrari’s First EV Luce Failed To Impress Car Lovers

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‘Ugliest Ever’: Why Ferrari’s First EV Luce Failed To Impress Car Lovers
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