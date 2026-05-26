‘Ugliest Ever’: Why Ferrari’s First EV Luce Failed To Impress Car Lovers

Here are some public reactions on the newly launched EV

Ferrari Luce, a design by Jony Ive former senior vice-president of industrial design and chief design officer at Apple Inc. Are you sure?? pic.twitter.com/DB32fIXoCn

I don’t care how well it drives. It looks terrible. Why didn’t they hire car designers?

Every sporty Chinese EV looks better. Even the Porsche Taycan is a looker compared to the Ferrari Luce.

Mercedes showed last week how it could be done

— Weird Hero (@WeirdHero766) May 26, 2026