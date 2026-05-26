‘Ugliest Ever’: Why Ferrari’s First EV Luce Failed To Impress Car Lovers

Italian luxury car manufacturing company Ferrari has launched its first electric car, Luce. The new model departs from the look of typical Ferraris as the Italian brand’s first ever five-seater designed in collaboration with the LoveFrom agency founded by former Apple design Chief Sir Jony Ive. The EV is launched at a starting price of €550,000 which is approximately Rs 6.10 crore. The newly launched electric car has a claimed range of 530Km. The company has begun the booking of the EV globally.
Ferrari Luce Design and Exterior
The exterior of the car is crafted by LoveForm and it is just as controversial as the interior. Conceal the badges, and it does not look like a Ferrari, nor even like a typical high-performance EV. The company claims that it was always intended to be ‘unconventional’ and ‘disruptive’. The unusual shape of the car has ditched the classic mid-engined look for an almost fastback sedan like profile.
Ferrari Luce Interior and Cabin
In terms of interior design, the cabin combines physical switches with OLED displays developed with Samsung Display. The company claims that it intentionally retained physical controls for key functions to make the EV easier to use while riding. The newly launched EV also has a panoramic glass roof, powered seats, a 21-speaker audio system and a larger luggage area than any of the car from the brand.
Ferrari Luce Powertrain and Battery
In terms of powertrain, the EV features four electric motors, one mounted at each wheel and produces a combined output of 1,050 hp while the company claims wheel torque reaches 11,500 Nm in Launch Control mode. The car reaches from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and 0-200km/h in 6.8 seconds whereas the top speed of the EV is 310km/h.
The car is packed with a 122kWh battery pack that has been designed, tested, and assembled in Maranello. The battery supports a charging speed of up to 350kW can recover 70kWh of charge in around 20 minutes. The company has claimed a range of 530 km.
‘Ugliest Car From Ferrari’: Public Outrage
The company’s first EV has received a very shocking reaction over the internet. Netzines are criticising the design language of the EV as it is not giving the classic Ferrari feel. The company tries to present the car as absolute masterclass in terms of design and defend its partnership with former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive but on social media platforms it seems that they have failed to defend the design and craftmanship of Ive.
Here are some public reactions on the newly launched EV
Ferrari Luce, a design by Jony Ive former senior vice-president of industrial design and chief design officer at Apple Inc. Are you sure?? pic.twitter.com/DB32fIXoCn
— FKJRO⁺ (@kimretzka) May 26, 2026
I don’t care how well it drives. It looks terrible. Why didn’t they hire car designers?
Every sporty Chinese EV looks better. Even the Porsche Taycan is a looker compared to the Ferrari Luce.
Mercedes showed last week how it could be done
— Weird Hero (@WeirdHero766) May 26, 2026
Luce is officially the ugliest car from Ferrari
Looks like a Fiat Panda limo
Please stop this madness pic.twitter.com/B0R9rPi0mh
— Pumpeet 🎈| Solflare (@SatoshiTriangle) May 26, 2026
Also Read: Ferrari Electric Supercar ‘Luce’ Revealed: Price in India, Features, Range And Full Details Inside
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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