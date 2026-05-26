Will AI Really Trigger Mass Job Losses? Here’s What OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday stated that, artificial intelligence is unlikely to trigger the large-scale job losses many once feared. Speaking at a conference in Australia, Altman said AI has not eliminated as many white-collar jobs as he and others had expected when tools like ChatGPT began rapidly gaining popularity. “AI hasn’t had the effect on the economy that we might have expected,” he said. “There are still a lot of jobs that require a lot of human interaction, communication, and judgment.”

Altman Notes Slower-Than-Expected Economic Impact of AI

Altman’s recent comments are a departure from some of his earlier warnings about the effect of AI on employment. He acknowledged that while AI technology has progressed as expected, the impact of AI on society and the economy has been more measured than anticipated.

Debate Continues Over AI’s Future Impact On Employment

Despite Altman’s words, there are still concerns that AI could have a large impact on jobs in the years to come. Some in tech and economics currently argue that automation will lead to large collapses in entry-level and routine office work in the future. Many experts also argue that AI will create new jobs and change old ones rather than replace them.

AI Will Transform Jobs Rather Than Eliminate Them

AI will change work, it will not wipe it out, Altman told the conference, but he didn’t expect the technology to cause the kind of employment crisis that he and others had previously, and some still, warned about.

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