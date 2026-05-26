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Home > Sports News > Murugan Ashwin Retires At 35: A Look Back At Career Stats Of Ex RCB, MI Spinner; IPL Earnings And Record

Murugan Ashwin Retires At 35: A Look Back At Career Stats Of Ex RCB, MI Spinner; IPL Earnings And Record

Murugan Ashwin has retired from domestic and IPL cricket at the age of 35. The leg-spinner played for six IPL teams between 2016 and 2023, taking 35 wickets in 44 matches. Check out his IPL stats, career records, teams, earnings, and retirement statement.

Murugan Ashwin Retires At 35 A Look Back At Career Stats Of Ex RCB, MI Spinner; IPL Earnings And Record
Murugan Ashwin Retires At 35 A Look Back At Career Stats Of Ex RCB, MI Spinner; IPL Earnings And Record

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 17:52 IST

Former Indian Premier League player Murugan Ashwin has officially announced his retirement from playing domestic and IPL cricket at the age of 35 years. Murugan Ashwin, who was born in Chennai, has been a part of various franchises in his cricketing journey, namely Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant. Before IPL Qualifier 1, Murugan Ashwin announced his retirement in a heartfelt message on social media in 2026. Murugan Ashwin is known for his leg-break googlies, line and length and middle overs control. He made his debut for Indian Premier League in 2016 after showing impressive performances in the domestic cricket.

Murugan Ashwin Retirement: IPL Career and Teams

Murugan Ashwin has represented various teams in the IPL such as Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. He was in the IPL from 2016 till 2023 and in that period, he became a quality middle over bowler.

It has not been a regular feature in the line-up in every season but he has made some contributions, mainly for Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Ashwin’s best season in the IPL came in 2020 when he managed to get 10 wickets in nine games.

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Murugan Ashwin IPL Stats and Career Record

Category Record
IPL Matches 44
IPL Wickets 35
Best Bowling Figures 3/21
Bowling Average 33.20
Economy Rate 8.01
IPL Debut 2016
Last IPL Season 2023

Murugan Ashwin also represented Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir in domestic cricket apart from being a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also crossed the 100 wicket mark in T20 cricket. 

Murugan Ashwin IPL Earnings and Auction History

For the first time, Murugan Ashwin gained recognition in the IPL 2016 auction, where he was signed by Rising Pune Supergiant for INR 4.5 crores. Later on, he was associated with various franchises through IPL auctions, one such example being INR 2.2 crores contract with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the year 2018.

During his IPL career, Murugan Ashwin has played for six different franchises and has been earning several crores through IPL auctions and contracts. Because of his consistent performance in the domestic circuit along with his variations with leg spin bowling, he has been selected in IPL teams for some seasons.

Murugan Ashwin’s Retirement Statement

While announcing his retirement, Murugan Ashwin thanked various legends of cricket such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin for assisting in his growth in the IPL and domestic cricket arena. He also made it clear that while he is retiring from domestic cricket and IPL, he still sees cricket opportunities in the future ahead. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’

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Murugan Ashwin Retires At 35: A Look Back At Career Stats Of Ex RCB, MI Spinner; IPL Earnings And Record
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Murugan Ashwin Retires At 35: A Look Back At Career Stats Of Ex RCB, MI Spinner; IPL Earnings And Record
Murugan Ashwin Retires At 35: A Look Back At Career Stats Of Ex RCB, MI Spinner; IPL Earnings And Record
Murugan Ashwin Retires At 35: A Look Back At Career Stats Of Ex RCB, MI Spinner; IPL Earnings And Record
Murugan Ashwin Retires At 35: A Look Back At Career Stats Of Ex RCB, MI Spinner; IPL Earnings And Record

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