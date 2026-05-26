RCB vs GT: How Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2026 Without A Ball Being Bowled In Qualifier 1 and Final? Explained

RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru could join Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians by successfully defending their title. Meanwhile, the Rajat Patidar-led side will face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. However, there is some good news for the RCB fans, as the defending champions could lift their second title without a ball being bowled in the playoffs. This wild scenario would come into play if RCB’s next two games are washed out. While it sounds unlikely, nothing can be ruled out in this day and age of climate change. Here is a detailed look at how the Virat Kohli-starred RCB can win their second title without playing a single ball.

RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: Weather in Dharamshala

The picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala has been known as the most beautiful stadium in the world. Thanks to its backdrop of the Himalaya mountains, fans and spectators in the past have enjoyed watching their favourite players play at the venue. However, its altitude level is what makes this stadium so stunning. The same can result in varying weather during the day. As we approach the RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1 clash, the eyes of fans would be on the Dharamshala weather.

There is a little chance of rain for the RCB vs. GT, Qualifier 1 match, according to the forecast. Fortunately, these weather delays may occur prior to the start of the game for both players and spectators. Around 6:00 PM, there is a 54% chance of rain, but in the following hour, it sharply decreases to 0%, according to AccuWeather. There is no risk of rain during the entire game.

RCB vs GT: Who will reach IPL 2026 final if Qualifier 1 is washed out?

Qualifier 1 would have two hours instead of the usual one hour of extra time to get a minimum of five-overs-a-side game. However, there still remains a chance of rain making a huge impact. If the RCB vs GT match is indeed washed out, then the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will proceed to the final. Having finished at the top of the points table, RCB would proceed further despite the clash being a no-contest.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Is there a reserve day for the final in Narendra Modi Stadium?

Thanks to the unfortunate phenomenon, during the last week of May and early June, there is always a possibility of unseasonal rain. If it rains in the IPL 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium on the 31st of May, then the match will be played on the reserve day, 1st June. However, if play is not possible on the reserve day as well, then the team with a better finish on the points table will be crowned champions.

Also Read: RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match