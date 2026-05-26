OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 26.05.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No SV 904465

Kerala Lottery Result Today (26-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘BT’. This lottery is organized by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Tuesday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Lottery Result will be declared today, Monday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-54 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore to, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Sthree Sakthi SS-521 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 26-05-2026, Full List of Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – SV 904465
Agent Name- (Yet To Be Announced)
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize Winners Ticket No – SS 167747
Agent name- (Yet To Be Announced)
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – SR 657509
Agent name- (Yet To Be Announced)
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000 – 0382, 2361, 3131, 3402, 3518 3561, 4082, 4785, 4950, 5159, 5495, 6211, 6275, 6618, 6850, 6965, 7082, 8560, 9770
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 2599, 3472, 5259, 5476 8801, 9637
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0362, 0715, 0771, 0864 1136, 1761, 2566, 2634, 3622, 3738, 4303, 4449 4559, 5290, 5422, 6305, 6621, 6920, 7395, 8125 8217, 8834, 9508, 9596, 9980
Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0007, 0026, 0028, 0498, 0539, 0573, 0681 0824, 0909, 1046, 1343, 1504, 1554, 1663 1756, 1816, 1969, 1977, 2093, 2336, 2470, 2546, 2562, 2772, 2864, 2901, 2944, 3212, 3409, 3630, 3754, 4030, 4114, 4120, 4182, 4324, 4390, 4502, 4609, 4696, 4749, 4942 5113, 5132, 5298, 5311, 5325, 5329, 6178, 6202, 6249, 6401, 6960, 6978, 7099, 7103, 7144, 7449, 7470, 7475, 7643, 7752, 8337 8367, 8532, 8634, 8950, 8969, 8973, 9028, 9033, 9607, 9677, 9710, 9816, 9837
Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0000, 0066, 0280, 0564, 0565, 0575, 0682 0699, 1128, 1298, 1440, 1574, 1803, 1990 2041, 2079, 2143, 2342, 2536, 2682, 2707 2711, 2807, 3119, 3469, 3495, 3521, 3597 3942, 4098, 4118, 4190, 4240, 4340, 4361 4432, 4459, 4506, 4788, 4827, 4853, 4953 5019, 5043, 5091, 5173, 5371, 5428, 5669 5722, 5847, 5864, 6251, 6610, 6678, 6689 6728, 6840, 6998, 7125, 7280, 7344, 7454 7632, 7668, 7751, 7774, 7813, 7884, 7916 7934, 7980, 8027, 8048, 8052, 8343, 8434 8543, 8673, 8703, 8754, 9039, 9136, 9169 9194, 9210, 9379, 9744, 9774, 9884
Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 26-05-2025: Prize structure of Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Bumper Lottery
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)