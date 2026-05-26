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Home > India News > OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 26.05.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No SV 904465

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 26.05.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No SV 904465

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 26.05.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No SV 904465

Kerala lottery result today (Via X)
Kerala lottery result today (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 16:04 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today (26-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘BT’. This lottery is organized by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Tuesday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Lottery Result will be declared today, Monday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-54 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore to, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Sthree Sakthi SS-521 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

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Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 26-05-2026, Full List of Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – SV 904465

Agent Name- (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – SS 167747

Agent name- (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – SR 657509

Agent name- (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000 – 0382, 2361, 3131, 3402, 3518 3561, 4082, 4785, 4950, 5159, 5495, 6211, 6275, 6618, 6850, 6965, 7082, 8560, 9770

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 2599, 3472, 5259, 5476 8801, 9637

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0362, 0715, 0771, 0864 1136, 1761, 2566, 2634, 3622, 3738, 4303, 4449 4559, 5290, 5422, 6305, 6621, 6920, 7395, 8125 8217, 8834, 9508, 9596, 9980

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0007, 0026, 0028, 0498, 0539, 0573, 0681 0824, 0909, 1046, 1343, 1504, 1554, 1663 1756, 1816, 1969, 1977, 2093, 2336, 2470, 2546, 2562, 2772, 2864, 2901, 2944, 3212, 3409, 3630, 3754, 4030, 4114, 4120, 4182, 4324, 4390, 4502, 4609, 4696, 4749, 4942 5113, 5132, 5298, 5311, 5325, 5329, 6178, 6202, 6249, 6401, 6960, 6978, 7099, 7103, 7144, 7449, 7470, 7475, 7643, 7752, 8337 8367, 8532, 8634, 8950, 8969, 8973, 9028, 9033, 9607, 9677, 9710, 9816, 9837

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0000, 0066, 0280, 0564, 0565, 0575, 0682 0699, 1128, 1298, 1440, 1574, 1803, 1990 2041, 2079, 2143, 2342, 2536, 2682, 2707 2711, 2807, 3119, 3469, 3495, 3521, 3597 3942, 4098, 4118, 4190, 4240, 4340, 4361 4432, 4459, 4506, 4788, 4827, 4853, 4953 5019, 5043, 5091, 5173, 5371, 5428, 5669 5722, 5847, 5864, 6251, 6610, 6678, 6689 6728, 6840, 6998, 7125, 7280, 7344, 7454 7632, 7668, 7751, 7774, 7813, 7884, 7916 7934, 7980, 8027, 8048, 8052, 8343, 8434 8543, 8673, 8703, 8754, 9039, 9136, 9169 9194, 9210, 9379, 9744, 9774, 9884

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 26-05-2025: Prize structure of Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

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OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 26.05.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No SV 904465
Tags: Kerala lottery resultKerala lottery result todaySthree Sakthi SS-521

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OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 26.05.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No SV 904465

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OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 26.05.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No SV 904465
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 26.05.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No SV 904465
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 26.05.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No SV 904465
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 26.05.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-521 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No SV 904465

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