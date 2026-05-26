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Home > Education News > DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 Toppers List: Highest Scorers, Pass Percentage and Merit List

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 Toppers List: Highest Scorers, Pass Percentage and Merit List

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026.

Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026
Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 15:42 IST

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 which has relieved and excited lakhs of Class 12 students in the state. Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen declared the results at the press conference held on Tuesday afternoon. Kerala Higher Secondary examinations this year have seen good results in all streams, with females surpassing their male counterparts again in the overall pass percentage. The board has also released some statutory statistics on toppers, pass percentage and stream-wise performance along with the results. There were more than 4.5 lakh students appeared in the Kerala Plus Two examinations conducted during the period of March 6 to March 28, 2026.

How many students got full A+ in the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026

One among the main highlights of this year’s DHSE Kerala Plus Two result is the number of students who made full A+ in all subjects. The official data released by the board states that this year, a total of 30,561 students got full A+ marks. This shows how well students are performing in the Higher Secondary examinations throughout the state.

But the board hasn’t released the rank-wise toppers list as in Kerala evaluation is done on a grading basis rather than ranks.

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What is the overall Kerala Plus Two pass percentage 2026

The overall pass percentage of regular students in Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 was 77.97 percent this year. Among the 3,72,423 regular students appeared in the examinations, 2,09,398 candidates passed the Class 12 Board exams.

Officials said this indicates that overall performance was steady, albeit despite the higher hit to academics and constant pressure on students.

Which stream registered the highest pass percentage

Science has registered the highest pass percentage among all the three streams in Kerala Plus Two Result 2026.

Stream Students Appeared Students Passed Pass Percentage
Science 1,87,933 1,58,736 84.52 percent
Commerce 1,80,667 81,147 74.74 percent
Humanities 75,923 50,398 66.38 percent

Once again, it was Science students who outperformed all other streams, and humanities students registered the lowest pass percentage out of all the three streams.

How did girls perform in Kerala Plus Two Result 2026

How did girls perform in Kerala Plus Two Result 2026?

Girls outclassed their male counterparts by a huge margin in Tests this year.

According to the official data:

  • Girls appeared: 1,92,751
  • Girls passed: 1,67,475
  • Pass percentage: 86.81 percent
  • Boys appeared: 1,79,672
  • Boys passed: 1,22,096
  • Pass percentage: 68.41 percent

The contrast in the pass percentages is a testimony of the good standing of girls in Kerala board examinations even today.

How to check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 online

Kerala DHSE Plus Two results are available on official websites like:

  • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • dhsekerala.gov.in

Candidates can also check their scores on the official Saphalam mobile application and DigiLocker portal. To check the results via SMS, students have to type KERALA12 Registration Number and send it to 56263.

When will Kerala SAY exams 2026 be held

Students who were not able to pass one or more subjects will have another chance to do so through Save A Year (SAY) examinations. The Kerala Plus Two SAY examinations 2026 will be conducted from 29th June to 3rd July. The board has said that a comprehensive application process and detailed schedule of the exams will be posted soon on their official portal.

Also Read: DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2026 Out:  Marks Memo Download Link result.kite.kerala.gov.in 

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DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 Toppers List: Highest Scorers, Pass Percentage and Merit List
Tags: DHSE Kerala Plus 2 ResultDHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026Kerala Plus Two pass percentage 2026Kerala Plus Two Result 2026Kerela HSE 12th result

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