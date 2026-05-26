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Home > Entertainment News > BTS vs Taylor Swift at AMA Awards 2026: Full Awards Count, Nominations & Viral Moments

BTS vs Taylor Swift at AMA Awards 2026: Full Awards Count, Nominations & Viral Moments

The global music industry saw one of its most dramatic nights of the year at AMA Awards 2026, broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event hosted by Queen Latifah in its 52nd edition saw battle of the giants, as the fan voted event saw a clash between K-Pop giants BTS and Pop Sensation Taylor Swift and the results were far from expected.

Twitter BTS-@bts_bighit and Taylor Swift-@taylorswift13
Twitter BTS-@bts_bighit and Taylor Swift-@taylorswift13

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 15:37 IST

AMAs Awards 2026: The global music industry saw one of its most dramatic nights of the year at AMA Awards 2026, broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event hosted by Queen Latifah in its 52nd edition saw battle of the giants, as the fan-voted event saw a clash between K-Pop giants BTS and Pop Sensation Taylor Swift and the results were far from expected. While the expectations and stakes were high for both of the fan favourites but the final results showed a dramatic shift in momentum. While BTS saw a massive uproar but on the other hand the American Pop star uncharacteristically went without opening her account.

BTS vs Taylor Swift at AMAs 2026: Who Won the Biggest Awards of the Night?

It is wrong to say that AMAs 2026 was the night owned by BTS, they dominated all the three categories they were nominated in, including the most prestigious award of the night ‘Artist of the Year’. This monumental victory marks the second incident when the Korean Juggernauts went home with the prestigious award, following their initial historic win in 2021, making them one of only four repeat winners in the history of the category. Despite being the most nominated artist with 8 nominations, Swift failed to secure a single trophy. Music enthusiast and analysts are considering it as one of the biggest shutouts in modern AMAs history.

Full AMA 2026 Nominations Breakdown: BTS vs Taylor Swift

While coming to the event Taylor and Swifties were hopeful of adding to the tally of 40 AMA awards which already makes her the most awarded artist in AMA history. Her nominations included Artist of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Album, Best Pop Song, and Best Music Video. While on the other hand BTS had a very balanced profile with three nominations: Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer for their smash hit SWIM from the album ARIRANG, and Best Male K-Pop Artist. But when the final curtains were rolled of the results, BTS proved to be table toppers with a 100 percent win but Taylor got a score of 0-8.

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Viral Moments From AMA Awards 2026 That Broke the Internet

The award handovers are always iconic and viral but there were moments which brought a storm on social media. The peak moment occurred when BTS leader RM held the mic, standing alongside his bandmates for their first major American award show appearance in four years, the group’s leader delivered an emotional speech, declaring to a roaring crowd, “We made it once again,” triggering immediate worldwide trends. Another scene that gathered attention was while BTS was receiving the award a respectful camera cut showed Swift giving BTS a standing ovation during their acceptance speech, effectively silencing the fandom wars and displaying the mutual respect between the two.

BTS’ Historic AMA Journey vs Taylor Swift’s Award

While the night was definite success for BTS and K-Pop, it also highlights the impact and legacies both of these acts bring to global stage. With 14 career wins, BTS has solidified their position as the second most-awarded group or duo in the history of the American Music Awards, trailing only behind the legendary country band Alabama, who hold 23 trophies. On the other hand, despite no awards at AMA 2026, Taylor’s legacy is still untouched and unmatched. Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has bagged 40 AMAs making her the most awarded artist in AMA history.

What AMA 2026 Means for BTS, Taylor Swift & Global Pop Music

The award tally of AMAs 2026 signals a fascinating transition period in global pop scene where the fan favorites BTS, despite being out of action because of their military commitments still remain unstoppable. For BTS, the sweep serves as a loud declaration that their global impact has not waned in the slightest, setting a big stage for their upcoming 2026 World Tour and highly anticipated stadium appearances. For Swift, this might not even act as a scratch on her legacy as she still retains the top spot, but this also paves a path for newcomers like Sabrina Carpenter and breakout ensembles like KATSEYE who are successfully getting a hand at the gold.

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BTS vs Taylor Swift at AMA Awards 2026: Full Awards Count, Nominations & Viral Moments
Tags: AMAs 2026American Music AwardsbtsTaylor Swift

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BTS vs Taylor Swift at AMA Awards 2026: Full Awards Count, Nominations & Viral Moments
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