Who Was Meghna Patel? 45-Year-Old Gujarati Woman Shot Dead During Robbery At Supermarket In US, CCTV Captures Chilling Attack

GUJARATI WOMAN SHOT DEAD IN US: A woman belonging to India from Gujarat was killed while she was being robbed in a supermarket in the US. The information regarding the victim has been released by her family members. The woman has been identified as Meghnaben Patel, and as per sources, she used to work as a supermarket worker for the last 10 years in Virginia. She was 45. She belonged to Jantral village located in Visapur district of Mehsana. The father of the victim, Karsanbhai Patel, along with her mother, Kapilaben, resides in Jantral. When the news about the death reached the police, they promptly visited the spot, cordoned it, and began their investigation.

What does the CCTV footage reveal?

CCTV captures a video of a man in an animal print tracksuit, along with a grey jacket, having his face covered, walking into an almost deserted store, and approaching the counter. CCTV reveals that there was a discussion between a woman seated across the counter and the unknown man.

Later, as per the CCTV footage, the man places both hands inside his pockets, takes out a pistol and shoots at the woman, the video shows. Following the shooting, the man slides over the counter and keeps firing at the victim, as per the CCTV footage.

As revealed by the video footage, the man was seen having a brief talk with Meghna Patel before shooting her down after a few seconds. It was then seen that the man took something off the table before leaving the scene. Officials believe the shooting may have been with the intent to rob.

How many Indians have been killed in the US in 2026?

As of now, there is no consolidated official figure on the number of Indians killed in the US in 2026. Nonetheless, several news reports and statistics from the MEA reveal that deaths of Indian nationals, particularly Indian students, remain a big issue.

According to official data, at least 160 Indians were killed in the US from 2020 to 2025, which includes more than 100 students, due to causes such as shootings, robbery, road accidents, drug overdose, and suspicious death. As far as 2026 is concerned, the media reports about deaths involving Indians or Indian origin students/professionals stand at dozens. For instance, an article written in March 2026 about the violent deaths of Indians in the US between 2016 and 2026 listed 38 cases.

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