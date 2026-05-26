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Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch, Free, TV Channel, JioHotstar Details

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch, Free, TV Channel, JioHotstar Details

RCB vs GT Live Streaming (26th May'2026): Check where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 live on TV and online, match timing, streaming details, pitch report, and key players.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch, Free, TV Channel, JioHotstar Details
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch, Free, TV Channel, JioHotstar Details

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 13:56 IST

IPL 2026, RCB vs GT Live Streaming (26th May): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The much-anticipated clash will start at 7.30 PM IST with the toss at 7.00 PM IST. “Both teams have played well throughout the tournament and this playoff clash is one of the biggest games of the season. The winner of the clash will earn a direct entry to the final of IPL 2026. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network for all the cricket fans in India. The RCB vs GT match will be live streamed online on JioHotstar, a BCCI digital platform, on its app and website for subscribed users and eligible telecom plan holders.

Can You Watch RCB vs GT for Free?

At this time there is no official confirmation of universal free streaming access to all users. To use JioHotstar, you usually need either a valid subscription or a telecom recharge plan that includes streaming benefits. There are some Jio, Airtel and Vi recharge plans that might offer complimentary JioHotstar access, but this depends on the user’s current plan and region. The users should verify their recharge benefits directly from the official app of their telecom provider.

If you want to follow the match for free, you can do so legally by using the live score and commentary services such as Cricbuzz and ESPNcricinfo. These services give you ball-by-ball updates, scorecards, playing XI, commentary, match highlights and more, without the need for paid video streaming.

You Might Be Interested In

RCB vs GT Match Details

  • Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

  • Tournament: IPL 2026 Qualifier 1

  • Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

  • Match Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

  • Online Streaming: JioHotstar

Key Players to Watch

This high-pressure playoff clash will see fans keeping a close watch on Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan and Josh Hazlewood. Both sides go into this tie on the back of strong performances in the league stage and this is one of the biggest IPL clashes of the season. 

RCB vs GT Pitch Report and Match Conditions

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala is regarded as a good batting surface, because of its bounce and brisk outfield. The new ball could also offer some help to the fast bowlers in the first few overs. Recent games here have been competitive scores, especially in the lights.

Weather forecasts are predicting clear weather for the match. The dew might come in later in the evening, which could make the conditions for bowling better in the second innings. Overall it will be a battle between batters and bowlers in this IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 contest.

Avoid Illegal Streaming Websites

Users should avoid unofficial streaming websites or fake apps claiming to provide free IPL live streaming. These sites contain malware, unwanted ads and poor quality broadcasts. IPL fans still have to watch through the official broadcasters for the safest and most reliable way. 

Also Read:  RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?

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RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch, Free, TV Channel, JioHotstar Details
Tags: ipl 2026 qualifier 1ipl live streamingrcb vs gt live streamingrcb vs gt match todayRoyal Challengers Bengaluru

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RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch, Free, TV Channel, JioHotstar Details
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RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch, Free, TV Channel, JioHotstar Details
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