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Home > India News > Rekha Gupta’s Luxury Chair Has Internet Obsessed. Check Features Of The Whopping Rs 1.10 lakh Chair

Rekha Gupta’s Luxury Chair Has Internet Obsessed. Check Features Of The Whopping Rs 1.10 lakh Chair

A viral video of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sitting on an allegedly luxurious office chair priced between ₹80,000 and ₹1.10 lakh has sparked massive reactions online.

Rekha Gupta appears to be sitting on a luxury chair listed at ₹1.10 lakh (IMAGE: X)
Rekha Gupta appears to be sitting on a luxury chair listed at ₹1.10 lakh (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 13:13 IST

REKHA GUPTA VIRAL VIDEO: A video of the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, is going viral, where she can be seen sitting on an ultra-luxurious chair in her office. The video went viral in no time after the Internet got to know the price of the chair. As per a viral post, the cost of the chair on which Rekha Gupta is sitting is estimated to be around Rs.80,000 and goes up to Rs. 1.10 lakh. The luxurious chair comes with zero gravity recline, automatic footrest. built-in massage, premium genuine leather and high-density cushioning, as claimed by the viral X post. 

How did the Internet react? 

Reacting to the viral video that surfaced, social media users flooded the comments section. One user stated, “Can this chair also measure AQI? Like a normal thermometer does?” Another stated, “Isko office mein bhi Business class wali Luxury chahiye Taxpayers pe paise se.”

One person added, “Democracy is a fraud, it shows colorful pictures to the masses and calls the bureaucrats as public servants , politicians, ministers and public representatives but do nothing for the people and enjoy a lavish life.” 

An individual shared, “What the f**k is vip about this chair? i bought a chair worth 10k when my stipend was 50k. because I knew I’d be using it to a good extent.” And, one posted, “Chalo….. after those scams….. sheesh mahals, liquor scams…. water supply scams…. foreign fundings… Khalistani links….. now the issue is a ‘chair’….Thank you Delhi..”

The next one added, “Politicians have become more richer than business in today’s time guys.” And, one conclued, “She has bought a very cheap chair to work so hard for Delhi!!! hope you are okay with the Sheesh Mahal built by Kejriwal.”

What is the cost of Rekha Gupta’s viral chair?

If reports are to be believed, the multi-utility chair is priced between Rs.60,000 and Rs. 80,000. However, a few also claim the chair goes up to more than a lakh rupees.  

ALSO READ: CNG Price Hike [ May 26, 2026 ] Costs Go Up By Rs.2 For The Fourth Time In 11 Days, Check Delhi, Mumbai And City-Wise Prices Here

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Rekha Gupta’s Luxury Chair Has Internet Obsessed. Check Features Of The Whopping Rs 1.10 lakh Chair
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Rekha Gupta’s Luxury Chair Has Internet Obsessed. Check Features Of The Whopping Rs 1.10 lakh Chair
Rekha Gupta’s Luxury Chair Has Internet Obsessed. Check Features Of The Whopping Rs 1.10 lakh Chair
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