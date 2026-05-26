Sunil Narine Birthday: KKR Star’s Age, IPL Records, Net Worth & Career Highlights

Sunil Narine Birthday: Sunil Narine turned 38 on the 26th of May, 2026. The legendary spinner continues to be one of the finest performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Having debuted in the tournament in 2012, the legendary spinner has been named the most valuable player on three occasions, the most by any player. Even in IPL 2026, Narine maintained a great level of control and had the best economy. In a season where the run-scoring has been pretty high, Narine bowled with an economy of only 6.64 runs per over. With 207 wickets, Narine is the only overseas player with 200+ wickets.

Who Is Sunil Narine? Early Life, Age, Family & Cricket Journey

Sunil Narine was born in Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, on the 26th May, 1988. The Trinidadian played international cricket for the West Indies. Sunil’s father, Shahid, was a big fan of Sunil Gavaskar’s batting. Thanks to him being Gavaskar’s fan, Shahid named his son after the legendary Indian cricketer. He made his debut in first-class cricket for Trinidad and Tobago in early 2009. Before making his way to international cricket in 2011. He went on to become a T20 superstar and globetrotter in T20 leagues around the world and is arguably the greatest spinner in the shortest format.

Sunil Narine’s IPL Career With KKR: From Spinner to Match-Winner

Sunil Narine has had a distinguished IPL career with KKR. The legendary spinner made his debut for the three-time champions in 2012. In the first season, Narine picked up 24 wickets in 15 games at an economy of 5.47 runs per over, leading the bowling attack as the Kolkata Knight Riders won their first title. He picked up 21 wickets while going at 6.35 runs per over in 2014 as KKR won their second title.

A few years later, while Narine continued to be a match-winner with the ball, he started to contribute with the bat as well. His first season as an all-rounder came in 2017 when he scored 224 runs in 14 innings. In the following season, Narine scored 357 runs. However, it was in 2024 when his batting came to the fore. The left-handed batter scored 488 runs, which included a century. He struck at 180 and contributed with the ball as KKR won their third title, and Narine was named MVP for the third time.

Sunil Narine IPL Records, Stats & Career Highlights

Sunil Narine has 207 wickets and is placed third on the list for most wickets in the IPL. The West Indies spinner has an economy of 6.78 runs per over, which is the best among bowlers with at least 100 wickets in the tournament’s history.

With the bat in hand, Narine has scored 1,820 runs in the IPL. The biggest highlight of his career remains his impact in the tournament. Thanks to his incredible performances over the years, Narine has been named the MVP three times. Only Andre Russell has won the award twice, while other players have won it once.

Sunil Narine Net Worth, Salary, Lifestyle & Brand Value

Sunil Narine has a net worth between ₹140 and ₹160 crores. The mystery spinner has an IPL salary of ₹12 crores in 2026. He lives a lavish lifestyle, wearing stylish watches and sporting numerous tattoos on his body.

Why Sunil Narine Still Matters in T20 Cricket in 2026

Sunil Narine still matters in T20 cricket thanks to his ability to outfox batters consistently. The legendary spinner manages to be very difficult to read and the batters have not managed to tackle him even after all these years. Thanks to his consistent lines and length, Narine is one of the top bowlers in T20 cricket in 2026.

Even at the age of 38, Sunil Narine continues to redefine longevity and consistency in T20 cricket. From being a mystery spinner to becoming a complete match-winner for Kolkata Knight Riders, Narine’s influence on the IPL remains unmatched, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest T20 players of all time.

What is Sunil Narine’s age in 2026?

Sunil Narine turned 38 on 26th May, 2026.

How many wickets has Sunil Narine taken in IPL 2026?

Sunil Narine took 15 wickets in IPL 2026 in 13 games.

Which team does Sunil Narine play for in IPL 2026?

Sunil Narine plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. The highly experienced spinner played 13 games for KKR in IPL 2026.

Why is Sunil Narine called a mystery spinner?

Sunil Narine is called a mystery spinner because of his ability to turn the ball both ways, which helps him outfox the batters.

What is Sunil Narine’s best IPL history?

Sunil Narine’s best IPL season came in 2024. He scored 488 runs with the bat in hand and picked up 17 wickets, while going at an economy of 6.69 runs per over. His all-round performances helped KKR win their third trophy.

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